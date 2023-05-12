99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Boys Golf: Warriors 2nd in presection meet

The Brainerd Warriors competed in the Presection 8-3A meet Friday, May 12, at Rich Spring Golf Club.

Max Holmstrom
Max Holmstrom
Kelly Humphrey
Today at 5:41 PM

COLD SPRING — Max Holmstrom peppered three birdies into his round of 75 to lead the Brainerd Warriors to second Friday, May 12, in the Presection 8-3A meet at Rich Spring Golf Club.

Holmstrom fired nines of 39-36 for his 3-over 75. Ryan Gerlich and Drew Haakonson tied for eighth with 77s and Ryan Kennedy fired a 79 to tie for 13th.

As a reminder, the top team and the top five individuals not on that team from each section advance to the state tournament.

Team scores: 1-Alexandria 298, 2-Brainerd 308, 3-Sartell 311, 4-Willmar 312, 5-Buffalo 314, 6-Sauk Rapids 329, 7-Becker 347, 8-St. Cloud 375

Individual medalist: Jack Holtz (Alex) 69

Brainerd results: 5t-Max Holmstrom 75, 8t-Ryan Gerlich 77, 8t-Drew Haakonson 77, 13t-Ryan Kennedy 79, 23t-Marty Timmons 81, 26t-Dawson Ringler 82. Exhibition: 13t-Alex Asche 79, 23t-Keegan Davidge 81

Next: Brainerd in Monticello Invite at Monticello Country Club 10 a.m. Monday, May 15.

