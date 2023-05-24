99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Boys Golf: Warriors 3rd in CLC Championships; Ringler, Holmstrom named All-Conference

Brainerd in Fergus Falls for the final round of the Central Lakes Conference Championships

Dawson Ringler
Kelly Humphrey
Today at 7:33 PM

FERGUS FALLS — Brainerd’s Dawson Ringler finished tied for second after he fired a 74 in the final round of the Central Lakes Conference Championship Tuesday, May 23, at Pebble Lake Golf Course.

Ringler came into the second round as the leader, but Alexandria’s Jack Holtz shot a 69 in the final round to be the Central Lakes Conference champion.

Brainerd’s Max Holmstrom shot a second round score of 78 to finish tied for 10th. Ringler and Holmstrom both were named to All-Conference which takes the best four scores of the conference season including the two-day CLC Championship.

Ryan Gerlich was named to All-Conference honorable mention and finished the CLC Championships tied for 23 with a pair of 80s.

The Warriors placed third as a team with Sartell edging Alexandria by one stroke for the conference title.

Team scores: 1-Sartell 599, 2-Alexandria 600, 3-Brainerd 614, 4-Willmar 618, 5-Fergus Falls 622, 6-Sauk Rapids 653, 7-ROCORI 698, 8-St. Cloud Crush 726

Individual medalist: Jack Holtz (Alex) 73-69 142

Brainerd results: T2-Dawson Ringler 73-74 147, T10-Max Holmstrom 76-78 154, T13-Marty Timmons 80-76 156, T15-Drew Haakonson 81-76 157, T15-Alex Asche 78-79 157, T23-Keegan Davidge 80-80 160, T23-Ryan Gerlich 80-80 160, T33-Ryan Kennedy 85-79 164

Next: Brainerd in Section 8-3A First Round at Rich Springs Golf Course, Cold Spring, Tuesday, May 30.

