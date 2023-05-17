Boys Golf: Warriors claim 4th spot in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — Max Holmstrom recorded three birdies to finish with a 75 which was good for eighth place as the Brainerd Warriors placed fourth in a Central Lakes Conference meet Tuesday, May 16, at Alexandria Golf Club.

Ryan Gerlich and Ryan Kennedy both shot 76s as they tied for ninth.

Team scores: 1-Sartell 294, 2-Alexandria 296, 3-Fergus Falls 304, 4-Brainerd 305, 5-Willmar 308, 6-Sauk Rapids-Rice 326, 7-St. Cloud Crush 362, 8-Rocori 367

Individual medalist: Lance Hamak (Sartell) 65

Brainerd results: 8-Max Holmstrom 75, T9-Ryan Gerlich 76, T9-Ryan Kennedy 76, T19-Dawson Ringler 78, T31-Marty Timmons 82, T33-Drew Haakonson 83