99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys Golf: Warriors claim 4th spot in Alexandria

Brainerd at Alexandria for a Central Lakes Conference meet Tuesday, May 16

Max Holmstrom
Max Holmstrom
Kelly Humphrey
Today at 8:53 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Max Holmstrom recorded three birdies to finish with a 75 which was good for eighth place as the Brainerd Warriors placed fourth in a Central Lakes Conference meet Tuesday, May 16, at Alexandria Golf Club.

Ryan Gerlich and Ryan Kennedy both shot 76s as they tied for ninth.

Team scores: 1-Sartell 294, 2-Alexandria 296, 3-Fergus Falls 304, 4-Brainerd 305, 5-Willmar 308, 6-Sauk Rapids-Rice 326, 7-St. Cloud Crush 362, 8-Rocori 367

Individual medalist: Lance Hamak (Sartell) 65

Brainerd results: 8-Max Holmstrom 75, T9-Ryan Gerlich 76, T9-Ryan Kennedy 76, T19-Dawson Ringler 78, T31-Marty Timmons 82, T33-Drew Haakonson 83

Next: Brainerd in Round one of Central Lakes Conference Championship at Rich Spring Golf Course 3 p.m. Monday, May 22.

What To Read Next
BD-Softball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Softball: Pierz sweeps Milaca
May 16, 2023 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Breya Sawyer
Prep
Girls Lacrosse: Warriors grab close win against Big Lake
May 16, 2023 09:34 PM
BD-Baseball Graph.JPG
Prep
Area Baseball: Pierz collects Granite Ridge win against Little Falls
May 16, 2023 09:22 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3532698+0724_ncs-logo.jpg
Sports
Stock Car Racing: Opening day finally hits NCS
May 16, 2023 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Joe Lindholm
MN-Fire-Danger-Burning-Restrictions-shutterstock.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota statewide fire danger and burning restrictions
May 16, 2023 12:37 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
Izzy Olson
Prep
Girls Golf: Olson leads CLC Championship after 1st round
May 15, 2023 10:12 PM
072121.N.BD.Smoke1.jpg
Local
MPCA issues air quality alert for May 16
May 15, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report