Boys Golf: Warriors load roster with section and state experience

BRAINERD — It started with a first-round lead.

It ended with the Brainerd Warriors placing second in last year’s Section 8-3A Tournament and missing a trip to state by just four strokes.

As heartbreaking as that day was, it should set up a promising 2023 season as five of the six players on that team return, including senior Max Holmstrom, who advanced to state as an individual.

Holmstrom fired a two-day 156 during the Section 8-3A Tournament to just make the state cut.

“He wants to continue where he left off from last year,” Warrior head coach Brian Wallace said. “He wants to continue off of his journey of a great finish at the state tournament. He’s carrying a lot of confidence and he learned a lot last year. He’s really looking forward to making a return trip to state.”

In last year’s state meet, Holmstrom battled through tough opening-round conditions for a two-day 162. He opened with an 84 and fired a 78 during Round Two to tie for 61st.

“His swing looks great and his mechanics are all in place,” Wallace said. “I would think his biggest improvement over the years from ninth grade on up has been the mental side. I think he has learned how to control his emotions. In golf, that is key.”

Dawson Ringler fired a two-day 158 for the third Warrior score at sections. He fired rounds of 77-81. He is the only returning player to earn All-Central Lakes Conference honors as he placed fourth in the final standings and led the Warriors’ team to second.

Ringer added an individual victory during a CLC meet at Pebble Lake Golf Course in Fergus Falls.

“There is definitely unfinished business with him,” Wallace said. “He was pretty disappointed with how he finished last year after having a great year and a great regular season. He is definitely looking for some redemption.

Brainerd's three senior captains work on their swings during practice Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Brainerd High School. The three return captains, Max Holmstrom, left, Dawson Ringler and Keegan Davidge return after finishing second in the Section 8-3A Tournament and second in the Central Lakes Conference. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“He spent a lot of time at the golf course last summer and has gone on a couple of trips as well. He is solid. He’s looking really good. He played really well at our scrimmage. He’s a mellow personality and I think that will help him out.”

Ryan Kennedy finished with rounds of 80-84 for 164 at sections. The junior came on strong down the stretch. He finished 10th in the CLC Championship with a two-day 158.

“You can tell Ryan is one of our most fierce competitors,” Wallace said. “He loves the competition. He’s very driven. He didn’t play well in our scrimmage and he was not happy. He’s not going to accept anything less than success this year. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do.”

Keegan Davidge shot a 175 with rounds of 90-85 at sections.

“It’s yet to be seen with Keegan,” Wallace said. “I know he struggled with emotions on the golf course, but hopefully another year under his belt and having several opportunities last spring we hope that translates into a little more control this year. As we move closer to the end of our regular season that all clicks. Hopefully, everything clicks for him this year.”

Marty Timmons shot 93 and came back with a second-round 83 for 176 at sections. He posted a 171 in the conference championship.

“He’s another kid who is competitive,” Wallace said. “He wants to win and be successful. He generally finds a way to get it around the golf course. It’s unknown at this point where his scores are going to come in, but he should feel very confident coming off of last year as well.”

Alex Ashe filled in on the second day of the conference championship for Davidge and fired a 90.

“Alex is looking very strong,” Wallace said. “He grew an inch or two and he has filled out physically. The physical part of his swing is very solid. We’ll see. I think he’ll do well and I’m hopeful that a little experience from last year will help him as well.”

The Warriors did graduate state-entrant Turner Person. While the Warriors do return five players from last year’s section tournament roster, that doesn’t mean others can't win a roster spot and Wallace should have options.

“We’re going to miss Turner and his low scores, especially down the stretch, but he was the only senior from last year,” Wallace said. “Having five guys return on your section team, just about any coach would take that any year. All of that experience, and it’s all about confidence, but knowing they were that close last year, there is no doubt it’s going to help us this year. I’m really looking forward to those five guys returning, but we don’t know if it will be those five guys at the end of our season, but if they are, they definitely have the experience to take them to the next level.”

Looking to push the returners is freshman Drew Haakonson, who had a solid showing at Brainerd’s scrimmage down in Albert Lea. Another swing that caught Wallace’s eye was from junior Bryan Schaitberger.

A few new tournaments appear on Brainerd’s schedule and both are two-day events. The first will be the Willmar/Litchfield invite April 28-29 at Eagle Creek followed by the two-day Northern Invite at The Quarry at Giants Ridge. The Central Lakes Conference Championship is also a two-day event, which is what Wallace was looking for.

“That was intentional to get two-day meets because that’s the same format as our section meet,” Wallace said. “I’m extremely excited for this year.”

Boys golf

Head coach: Brian Wallace, 22nd year

2022 finish: Second in Section 8-3A, second in Central Lakes Conference

Returning section players: Max Holmstrom, Dawson Ringler, Keegan Davidge, Marty Timmons, Ryan Kennedy

Assistant coach: Brian Gustafson

Captains: Dawson Ringer. Keegan Davidge, Max Holmstrom

Warrior roster

Seniors: Dawson Ringler, Keegan Davidge, Max Holmstrom, Steve Selisker, Kyle Duff, Cole Riffle, Rowen Schwendeman

Juniors: Ryan Gerlich, Alex Asche, Marty Timmons, Brady Rushin, Ryan Kennedy, Ryan Madsen, Peter Yeager, Bryan Schaitberger, Sebastian Hopkins, Evan Shogren, Alex McFarlin, William Larson, Dilan Sypnieski, Anthony Nelson

Sophomores: Henry Hartwig, Trey Hendrickson, Tyler Lehmann

Freshmen: Skye Nylund, Dylan Wenschau, Kellen Ellingson, Jonah Lake, Donavyn McGovern, Aiden Asche, Drew Haakonson

Warrior schedule

April 24: at Forest Lake Invite 10 a.m.

April 26: at Pequot Lakes Invite at Grand View Lodge’s The Pines 10 a.m.

April 27: in Central Lakes Conference meet at St. Cloud Country Club 3:30 p.m.

April 28: in Willmar/Litchfield Invite at Eagle Creek

April 29: in Willmar/Litchfield Invite at Eagle Creek

May 1: in Central Lakes Conference meet at Territory Golf Club 3:30 p.m.

May 3: Host Warrior invite at Cragun’s Legacy Courses May 5-6: In Northern Invite at The Quarry Golf Course 11 a.m.

May 5 in Central Lakes Conference meet at Blackberry Ridge 3:30 p.m.

May 9: in Central Lakes Conference meet at Cragun’s Legacy Courses noon

May 11: in St. Cloud Invite at St. Cloud Country Club noon

May 12: Prosecution 8-3A meet at Rich Springs 10 a.m.

May 16: in Central Lakes Conference meet at Alexandria Country Club

May 22: in Central Lakes Conference Championship, Day 1, at Rich Springs 4 p.m.

May 23: in Central Lakes Conference Championship, Day 2, at Pebble Creek 4 p.m.

May 30: Round One of Section 8-3A Tournament at Rich Springs 10 a.m.

May 31: Round Two of Section 8-3A Tournament at Rich Springs 9 a.m.