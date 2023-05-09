99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Boys Golf: Warriors net a 3rd-place finish in Willmar

Brainerd boys play at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Willmar Monday, May 8

Ryan Gerlich
Ryan Gerlich
Kelly Humphrey
Today at 9:47 PM

WILLMAR — Ryan Gerlich tied for eighth after shooting a 78 for the Brainerd Warriors who tied for fourth as a team at the Central Lakes Conference Meet at Eagle Creek Golf Club, Monday May 8.

Ryan Kennedy scored an 81 which put him tied for 17th for the Warriors. Keegan Davidge and Alex Asche each shot 82 and tied for 21st.

Team scores: 1-Willmar 300, 2-Alexandria 305, 3-Sartell 314, T4-Brainerd 323, T4-Fergus Falls 323, 6-Rocori 362, 7-St. Cloud Crush 366

Individual medalist: Joseph Wiscoki (Willmar) 68

Brainerd results: T8-Ryan Gerlich 78, T17-Ryan Kennedy 81, T21-Keegan Davidge 82, T21-Alex Asche 82, T24-Treydn Hendrickson 83, 44-Steve Selisker 100

Next: Brainerd hosts Central Lakes Conference meet at Cragun’s Legacy Courses noon, Tuesday, May 9.

