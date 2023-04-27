Boys Golf: Warriors open season with a 2nd-place showing

NISSWA — Ryan Kennedy and Max Holmstrom both fired 76s to lead the Brainerd Warriors to second place Wednesday, April 26, during the Pequot Lakes Invite at The Pines at Grand View Lodge.

Kennedy finished with two birdies and fired nines of 39 and 37 for his 4-over round. Holmstrom also shot 39-37 for his nines. He closed with 15 pars.

"What was cool to see afterward was Ryan was all smiles," Warrior head coach Brian Wallace said. "He had a rough hole, but he showed a lot of maturity and didn't let it get to him and he finished strong. Max had a very boring 76. It was uneventful really. He lipped out a lot of birdie chances, but he gave himself a lot of birdie chances. They just didn't fall, but solid play the whole round. never really got into any issues."

Dawson Ringler and Marty Timmons both shot 80 for Brainerd’s season-opening score of 312, which was second only to Cloquet, which shot a 303.

"From what I understand, being the state champion last year, Cloquet brought back pretty much everybody this year," Wallace said. "I'm extremely pleased. With golf, you always think you should have done better no matter what your score is. There were years when we couldn't get anybody 80 or better so to come out with four scores of 80 or better I couldn't be happier after our first meet. Plus, we really didn't have any kind of decent practice at it."

Staples-Motley placed third with a 315 and was led by sophomore Carter White’s 73. White carded four birdies and shot a 2-under 34 on the back nine for his 1-over round.

Staples-Motley Cardinal Peyton Mithun watches his ball Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at The Pines at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Peyton Mithun tied for seventh with a 77. Seventh-grader Jackson White shot an 80 in his first-ever varsity event to tie for 17th.

Anthony Armstrong landed in third place with a 75. The Pequot Lakes senior recorded two birdies to help the Patriots finish fifth with a 321. Logan Fogarty shot 81, Tollef Birkeland an 82 and Ethan Thomas an 83 for Pequot.

Pequot Lakes Patriot Anthony Armstrong tees off Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at The Pines at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Will Meyer’s 83 led Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin to 12th place and Isaiah Aulie tied for 17th with his 80 to lead Pine River-Backus.

Team scores: 1-Cloquet 303, 2-Brainerd 312, 3-Staples-Motley 315, 4-Bemidji 319, 5-Pequot Lakes 321, 6t-Roseau 327, 6t-Hermantown 327, 8-Hill-Murray 329, 9-Grand Rapids 347, 10-East Grand Forks 352, 11-Community Christian 354, 12-Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 356, 13-Hibbing 374, 14-Crookston 385, 15-St. Cloud Tech/Apollo 387, 16-Pine River-Backus 395

Individual medalist: Karson Patten (Cloquet) 69

Brainerd results: 4t-Ryan Kennedy 76, 4t-Max Holmstrom 76, 17t-Dawson Ringler 80, 17t-Marty Timmons 80, 31t-Ryan Gerlich 83, 31t-Keegan Davidge 83

Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin results: 31t-Will Meyer 83, 53t-Louie Meyer 90, 62-Kolbe Severson 93, 69t-Brody Bodle 96, 90-Seth Parkin 112, 93-Damian Craig 116

Pequot Lakes results: 3-Anthony Armstrong 75, 21t-Logan Fogarty 81, 27t-Tollef Birkeland 82, 31t- Ethan Thomas 83, 40t-Hunter Oelschlager 85, 53t-Michael Oseland 90

Pine River-Backus results: 17t-Isaiah Aulie 80, 53t-Joe Zaczkowski 90, 89-Ethan Burns 110, 92-Connor Mink 115, 94-Gavin Tulenchik 167

Staples-Motley results: 2-Carter White 73, 7t-Peyton Mithun 77, 17t-Jackson White, 40t-Isaiah Schultz 85, 40t-Grant Bestland 85, 58t-Keller Anderson 92