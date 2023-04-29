Boys Golf: Warriors sit in 3rd after Day One in Willmar Invite

SPICER — Brainerd’s Dawson Ringler and Marty Timmons both are sitting at 5-over after the first round of the two-day, Cardinal/Wildcat Invite Friday, April 28.

The Warriors sit tied for third with Sartell at 30-over as a team after Day One.

Max Holmstrom fired an 81 for the Warriors while Keegan Davidge and Ryan Kennedy each carded an 83 in Round One.

Kennedy’s round included an eagle on his last hole of the day which was the third hole, a 350-yard par 4.

Team scores: 1-St. Cloud Cathedral +24, 2-Willmar +25, 3t-Brainerd +30, 3t-Sartell +30, 5-Lakeville South +32, 6-Moorhead +35, 7-New London-Spicer +42, 8-Cambridge +51, Hutchinson 342, Minnewaska 346, Litchfield 361, Becker 367, Lac Qui Parle Valley 370, Community Christian 373, Montevideo 373, BOLD 396, Dawson-Boyd 404

First Round Leader: Joseph Wisocki (W) 72