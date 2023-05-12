Boys Golf: White 2nd, Warriors 4th at St. Cloud Country Club

ST. CLOUD — Staples-Motley’s Carter White fired a 74 to finish in second place, one stroke back of first, at the St. Cloud Country Club Invite Thursday, May 11.

White recorded one birdie in his round to help the Cardinals place 10th.

Brainerd finished fourth behind Dawson Ringler’s 77 which tied him for tenth. Brainerd’s Max Holmstrom fired a 78 while Marty Timmons shot an 81 and Alex Asche an 82.

Pequot Lakes finished tied for 13th led by Ethan Thomas, who shot a 78 and Anthony Armstrong who fired an 84.

Team scores: 1-Benilde-St. Margaret’s 302, 2-Elk River 308, 3-Sartell 312, 4-Brainerd 318, 5-Eagan 320, T6-Bemidji 321, T6-Rogers 321, 8-St. Cloud Cathedral 325, 9-St. Michael-Albertville 327, 10-Staples-Motley 332, 11-Marshall 333, 12-Sauk Rapids 336, T13-Wayzata 338, T13-Pequot Lakes 338, 15-Monticello 343, 16-St. Cloud Crush 395

Individual medalist: Nathan Schuver (SSC) 73

Brainerd results: T10-Dawson Ringler 77, T17-Max Holmstrom 78, T32-Marty Timmons 81, T35-Alex Asche 82, T57-Keegan Davidge 85, T64-Drew Haakonson 87

Pequot Lakes results: T17-Ethan Thomas 78, T49-Anthony Armstrong 84, T57-Michael Oseland 85, T79-Hunter Oelschlager 91, T79-Jerome Martin 91, T84-Logan Forgarty 92