Boys Hockey: 4 Area players earn all-section honors
Section 6-1A Boys Hockey postseason awards announced
BRAINERD — Ethan Kunz and Isaac Peterson of the Northern Lakes Lightning and Cole Woods and Connor Davis of Wadena-Deer Creek were named to the All-Section 6-1A Second Team.
Kunz, a senior goalie, finished second in the section with an 88.7 save percentage and was fourth in goals-against with a 3.4 average. He finished with 322 saves in 613.8 minutes played.
Peterson played defense for Northern Lakes. He finished with six goals and 19 assists.
Woods led the section in scoring with 23 goals and 42 assists for 65 points. Davis finished fifth in the section with 28 goals, 28 assists and 56 total points.
Joining those four on the second team were forward Ryan Tolifson of Morris/Benson and Willmar senior defenseman Ethan Stark.
ADVERTISEMENT
First-team forwards were Eli Fletcher of Prairie Centre, Kellen Stenstrom of Fergus Falls and Tyler Kludt of Alexandria. On defense was Colin Becker of Fergus Falls and Jack Lamski of Alexandria. Fergus Falls’ Ben Swanson was the first-team goalie.
Earning honorable mention from Northern Lakes were Easton Anderson, Wyatt Balmer, Darby Boelter, Christian Crutcher, Nigel DeSanto, Jerome Martin and Logan Verville.
Honorable mention selections from W-DC were MJ Lunde, Dalton Moyer, Austyn Oothoudt and Aron Sutherland.
Co-Head Coaches of the year were Josh Meyers of Alexandria and Mike Donaghue of Fergus Falls. Assistant Coach of the Year went to Prairie Centre’s Noah Fletcher.
Final Section 6-1A standings
Team Overall Section
Fergus Falls 14-11-2 6-3-0
Northern Lakes12-15-0 8-3-0
Wadena-DC 15-10-2 7-4-0
Morris/Benson 15-10-0 7-4-0
Willmar 9-17-0 3-8-0
Prairie Centre 7-19-0 3-9-0
Breckenridge 1-24-0 0-8-0
Scoring leaders
Name, School Goals Total
Cole Woods, WDC 23 65
Eli Fletcher, PC 41 63
Aron Sutherland, WDC 31 57
Kellen Stenstrom, FF 25 57
Connor Davis, WDC 28 56
Ryan Tolifson, MB 19 51
Charlie Goff, MB 32 47
Tyler Kludt, Alex 22 45
James Rieland, PC 12 43
Joe Lamski, Alex 12 37
Power-play goals
Name, School Total
Cullen Gregory, Will 8
Aron Sutherland, WDC 7
Charlie Goff, MB 7
Eli Fletcher, PC 7
Shorthanded goals
Name, School Total
Jack Rittenour, BW 3
Goaltending leaders
Name, School GA Avg. Save Per.
Ben Swanson, FF 2.9 90.6
Ethan Kunz, NL 3.4 88.7
Nigel DeSanto, NL 3.3 88.6
Jackson Cavers, Alex 2.7 88.3
Shutouts
Name, School Total
C. Danielson, MB 5
Minutes
Name, School Total
Carter Holman, PC 1,293.2
Ben Swanson, FF 1,283.8
EJ Rasmusen, Alex 1,177.2
ADVERTISEMENT