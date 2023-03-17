6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys Hockey: 4 Area players earn all-section honors

Section 6-1A Boys Hockey postseason awards announced

Cole Woods
Cole Woods
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:03 PM

BRAINERD — Ethan Kunz and Isaac Peterson of the Northern Lakes Lightning and Cole Woods and Connor Davis of Wadena-Deer Creek were named to the All-Section 6-1A Second Team.

Kunz, a senior goalie, finished second in the section with an 88.7 save percentage and was fourth in goals-against with a 3.4 average. He finished with 322 saves in 613.8 minutes played.

Peterson played defense for Northern Lakes. He finished with six goals and 19 assists.

Woods led the section in scoring with 23 goals and 42 assists for 65 points. Davis finished fifth in the section with 28 goals, 28 assists and 56 total points.

Joining those four on the second team were forward Ryan Tolifson of Morris/Benson and Willmar senior defenseman Ethan Stark.

First-team forwards were Eli Fletcher of Prairie Centre, Kellen Stenstrom of Fergus Falls and Tyler Kludt of Alexandria. On defense was Colin Becker of Fergus Falls and Jack Lamski of Alexandria. Fergus Falls’ Ben Swanson was the first-team goalie.

Earning honorable mention from Northern Lakes were Easton Anderson, Wyatt Balmer, Darby Boelter, Christian Crutcher, Nigel DeSanto, Jerome Martin and Logan Verville.

Honorable mention selections from W-DC were MJ Lunde, Dalton Moyer, Austyn Oothoudt and Aron Sutherland.

Co-Head Coaches of the year were Josh Meyers of Alexandria and Mike Donaghue of Fergus Falls. Assistant Coach of the Year went to Prairie Centre’s Noah Fletcher.

Final Section 6-1A standings

Team Overall Section

Fergus Falls 14-11-2 6-3-0

Northern Lakes12-15-0 8-3-0

Wadena-DC 15-10-2 7-4-0

Morris/Benson 15-10-0 7-4-0

Willmar 9-17-0 3-8-0

Prairie Centre 7-19-0 3-9-0

Breckenridge 1-24-0 0-8-0

Scoring leaders

Name, School Goals Total

Cole Woods, WDC 23 65

Eli Fletcher, PC 41 63

Aron Sutherland, WDC 31 57

Kellen Stenstrom, FF 25 57

Connor Davis, WDC 28 56

Ryan Tolifson, MB 19 51

Charlie Goff, MB 32 47

Tyler Kludt, Alex 22 45

James Rieland, PC 12 43

Joe Lamski, Alex 12 37

Power-play goals

Name, School Total

Cullen Gregory, Will 8

Aron Sutherland, WDC 7

Charlie Goff, MB 7

Eli Fletcher, PC 7

Shorthanded goals

Name, School Total

Jack Rittenour, BW 3

Goaltending leaders

Name, School GA Avg. Save Per.

Ben Swanson, FF 2.9 90.6

Ethan Kunz, NL 3.4 88.7

Nigel DeSanto, NL 3.3 88.6

Jackson Cavers, Alex 2.7 88.3

Shutouts

Name, School Total

C. Danielson, MB 5

Minutes

Name, School Total

Carter Holman, PC 1,293.2

Ben Swanson, FF 1,283.8

EJ Rasmusen, Alex 1,177.2

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
