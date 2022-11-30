Boys Hockey: Bison’s big third period sinks Warriors
Brainerd at Buffalo boys hockey Tuesday, Nov. 29.
BUFFALO — John Finnegan and Kale Koop each found the net for the Brainerd Warriors in their 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Bison Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Finnegan’s first-period goal, assisted by Brady Johnson, put the Warriors ahead 1-0.
Koop’s second-period goal gave the Warriors a 2-1 advantage into the third period.
The Bison scored three unanswered goals in the final period.
Ryan Gerlich tallied 43 saves in net for the Warriors.
Buffalo 0 1 3 — 4
Brainerd 1 1 0 — 2
First period: Brd-John Finnegan (Brady Johnson) 5:50
Second period: Buf-Ryan Roethke (Sam Sylvester) 14:36, Brd-Kale Koop (Kade Stengrim) 5:27
Third period: Buf-Roethke 1:33 SHG, Buf-Jake Berstrom (Sylvester) 11:52, Buf-Eli Tiernan (Griffin Valli) 15:45 ENG
Shots on goal: Brd 23, Buf 47
Goalies: Brd-Ryan Gerlich (43 saves); Buf-Max Varner (21 saves)
Overall: Brd 0-1. Next: Brainerd at Roseau 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
