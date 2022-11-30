Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Hockey: Bison’s big third period sinks Warriors

Brainerd at Buffalo boys hockey Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Sports headshots
John Finnigan
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
November 29, 2022 09:39 PM
BUFFALO — John Finnegan and Kale Koop each found the net for the Brainerd Warriors in their 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Bison Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Finnegan’s first-period goal, assisted by Brady Johnson, put the Warriors ahead 1-0.

Koop’s second-period goal gave the Warriors a 2-1 advantage into the third period.

The Bison scored three unanswered goals in the final period.

Ryan Gerlich tallied 43 saves in net for the Warriors.

Kale Koop
Kale Koop
Kelly Humphrey

Buffalo 0 1 3 — 4

Brainerd 1 1 0 — 2

First period: Brd-John Finnegan (Brady Johnson) 5:50

Second period: Buf-Ryan Roethke (Sam Sylvester) 14:36, Brd-Kale Koop (Kade Stengrim) 5:27

Third period: Buf-Roethke 1:33 SHG, Buf-Jake Berstrom (Sylvester) 11:52, Buf-Eli Tiernan (Griffin Valli) 15:45 ENG

Shots on goal: Brd 23, Buf 47

Goalies: Brd-Ryan Gerlich (43 saves); Buf-Max Varner (21 saves)

Overall: Brd 0-1. Next: Brainerd at Roseau 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

Related Topics: BRAINERD WARRIORSLOCAL SPORTSBOYS HOCKEY
