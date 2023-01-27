Boys Hockey: Brainerd skates past Otters 5-2

FERGUS FALLS — Brady Johnson and Kalvin Stengrim both recorded two goals for the Brainerd Warriors as they defeated the Fergus Falls Otters 5-2 in a Central Lakes Conference game Thursday, Jan. 26.

John Finnegan added a goal for the Warriors and Brody Lund stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced in net.

Fergus Falls 2 0 0 – 2

Brainerd 2 2 1 – 5

First period: B-Brady Johnson (Dylan Wikoff) 3:46, FF-Colin Becker (Brayden Nelson, Leighton Buckmeier) 4:46, FF-Gavin Goepferd (Michael Schmidt) 7:11, B-John Finnegan 13:09

Second period: B-Brady Johnson 1:49, B-Kalvin Stengrim (Ashton Extrand, Chad King)

Third period: B-Kalvin Stengrim (Carter Gustason) empty net 15:42

Shots on goal: Brd 29, FF 23

Goalies: Brd-Brody Lund (21 saves); FF-Brady Metcalf (25 saves)