Boys Hockey: Cards double up Warriors

ALEXANDRIA — Kade Stengrim registered two goals and an assist and John Finnegan scored and assisted on two other goals for the Brainerd Warriors in a 6-3 Central Lakes Conference loss to the Alexandria Cardinals Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Finnegan handed Brainerd a 1-0 lead 8:06 into the first period. His goal was assisted by Chad King and Stengrim.

Stengrim’s first goal gave the Warriors a 2-1 advantage. He was assisted by Finnegan and Brady Johnson. Those same two assisted on Stengrim’s second goal, but the Cardinals had built a 5-2 lead by then.

Alexandria 1 3 2 -- 6

Brainerd 1 1 1 -- 3

First period: Brd-John Finnegan (Chad King, Kade Stengrim) 8:06; Alex-Joe Lamski (Tyler Kludt, Gavin Olson) 12:15

Second period: Brd-Kade Stengrim (Finnegan, Brady Johnson) 0:37; Alex-Gavin Olson (Lamski, Kludt) 1:11; Alex-Lamski (Olson) 10:50; Alex-Nick Peterson (Bennett Olson, Leo Kompelien) 12:21

Third period: Alex-Peterson 5:52, Brd-Kade Stengrim (Finnegan, Johnson) ppg 12:11; Alex-Olson 16:49

Shots on goal: Brd 21, Alex 33

Goalies: Brd-Ryan Gerlich (27 saves); Alex-Elijah Rasmusen (18 saves)