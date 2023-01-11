99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Hockey: Cards double up Warriors

The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Alexandria Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Kade Stengrim
Kade Stengrim
Kelly Humphrey
January 10, 2023 09:59 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ALEXANDRIA — Kade Stengrim registered two goals and an assist and John Finnegan scored and assisted on two other goals for the Brainerd Warriors in a 6-3 Central Lakes Conference loss to the Alexandria Cardinals Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Finnegan handed Brainerd a 1-0 lead 8:06 into the first period. His goal was assisted by Chad King and Stengrim.

Stengrim’s first goal gave the Warriors a 2-1 advantage. He was assisted by Finnegan and Brady Johnson. Those same two assisted on Stengrim’s second goal, but the Cardinals had built a 5-2 lead by then.

Alexandria 1 3 2 -- 6

Brainerd 1 1 1 -- 3

First period: Brd-John Finnegan (Chad King, Kade Stengrim) 8:06; Alex-Joe Lamski (Tyler Kludt, Gavin Olson) 12:15

Second period: Brd-Kade Stengrim (Finnegan, Brady Johnson) 0:37; Alex-Gavin Olson (Lamski, Kludt) 1:11; Alex-Lamski (Olson) 10:50; Alex-Nick Peterson (Bennett Olson, Leo Kompelien) 12:21

Third period: Alex-Peterson 5:52, Brd-Kade Stengrim (Finnegan, Johnson) ppg 12:11; Alex-Olson 16:49

Shots on goal: Brd 21, Alex 33

Goalies: Brd-Ryan Gerlich (27 saves); Alex-Elijah Rasmusen (18 saves)

Conference: Brd 2-2. Overall: Brd 5-5. Next: Brainerd at Duluth East 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBRAINERD WARRIORSBOYS HOCKEY
What To Read Next
BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Wrestling: Cards get better of Flyers
3 area wresting teams hit the mat Tuesday, Jan .10.
January 10, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
brainerdGirlsLFHockey2.jpg
Prep
Girls Hockey: Hagelie scores twice in Warriors 3-0 win over Sartell/Sauk Rapids
Brainerd/Little Falls hosts Sartell/Sauk Rapids Jan. 10
January 10, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Hockey: Otters outscore Flyers
The Little Falls Flyers hosted the Fergus Falls Otters.
January 10, 2023 10:13 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Oehrlein’s triple-double leads Rangers
Six area girls basketball teams were in action Tuesday, Jan. 10.
January 10, 2023 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report