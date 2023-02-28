Boys Hockey: Flyer fan bus scheduled for hockey final

LITTLE FALLS — The Little Falls Flyers activities office is offering a fan bus for the Section 5-1A boys’ hockey championship Wednesday, March 1.

The cost is $5 per person and individuals must be paid up prior to the bus leaving. Students in grades K-8 must be accompanied by a guardian. Students in grades 9-12 can ride without a guardian.

The sign-up will be in the activities office and interested people can pay with cash or check. The deadline to sign up is 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 1. The bus will depart from Little Falls High School at 4:45 p.m. and will leave Elk River 10 minutes after the awards ceremony.

Tickets for the hockey game can be purchased at the door. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students.

