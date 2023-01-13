99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Boys Hockey: Greyhounds skate past Warriors

The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Duluth East Thursday, Jan. 12.

Brady Johnson
Brady Johnson
Kelly Humphrey
January 12, 2023 08:31 PM
DULUTH — Brady Johnson scored the lone goal in the first period for the Brainerd Warriors as they lost 4-1 to the Duluth East Greyhounds, Thursday, Jan. 12.

John Finnegan picked up an assist on Johnson’s goal as Duluth East outshot Brainerd 53-20.

Brody Lund stopped 49 shots in net for the Warriors.

Duluth East 0 2 2 – 4

Brainerd 1 0 0 – 1

First period: Brd-Brady Johnson (John Finnegan) 6:06

Second period: DE-Cole Christian (Luke Rose, Makoto Sudoh) 2:15, DE-Hunter Cooke (Henry Murray, Boden Donovan) 5:03

Third period: DE-Thomas Gunderson (Cole Christian, Wyatt Peterson) 0:11, DE-Thomas Gunderson (Wyatt Peterson, Cole Christian) empty net 14:28

Shots on goal: Brd 14-2-4 – 20, DE 9-26-18 – 53

Goalies: Brd-Brody Lund (49 saves); DE-Drew Raukar (19 saves)

Overall: Brd 5-6. Next: Brainerd hosts Roseau 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

