Sports | Prep
News reporting
Boys Hockey: Kennedy, Warriors outscore Stars

The Brainerd Warriors faced the River Lakes Stars Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Kennedy_Ryan_2022.JPG
Ryan Kennedy
Kelly Humphrey
February 14, 2023 10:29 PM
RICHMOND — Ryan Kennedy scored two goals as the Brainerd Warriors defeated the River Lakes Stars 4-1 in a Central Lakes Conference game Tuesday, Feb. 14.

John Finnegan tallied a goal and an assist for the Warriors and Kalvin Stengrim scored the other goal.

Goalie Ryan Gerlich recorded an assist while also stopping 25 of the 26 shots he faced.

River Lakes 0 0 1 -- 1

Brainerd 1 1 2 -- 4

First period: B-Kalvin Stengrim (Martin Timmons, Sean Engelstad) 11:28

Second period: B-Ryan Kennedy (Kade Stengrim, John Finnegan) PPG

Third period: Brd-John Finnegan (Brady Johnson, Dylan Wikoff) 8:06, RL-Bradey Blaschko (Blake Schultz) 8:52 Brd-Ryan Kennedy (Ryan Gerlick) 16:28

Shots on goal: Brd 32, RL 26

Goalies: Brd-Ryan Gerlich (25 saves)

Conference: Brd 5-5. Overall: Brd 10-11-3. Next: Brainerd hosts Alexandria 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.

