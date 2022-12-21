Boys Hockey: Koop’s game-winner knocks off Flyers in OT

BRAINERD — Kale Koop was the hero for the Brainerd Warriors Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The junior scored the game-winning goal as the Warriors beat Little Falls 3-2 in a non-conference game.

Kalvin Stengrim assisted on the Koop goal.

“We came down on a 2-on-1 and I yelled ‘drop it Sten, drop it Sten,’” Koop said. “He dropped it back to me and I flipped it over a defender’s stick and I had a wide open lane. I just wanted to shoot it as hard as I could. When I scored it, I don’t even know what was going through my mind. It’s a good feeling.”

Warriors head coach Howie Borden said last year he doesn’t know if Koop takes that shot.

“Kale is one of those kids that is an energy kid,” he said. “As a sophomore when he got called up to varsity, one of the biggest things I stressed was to shoot the puck. We called him ‘shoot the puck, Koop’ because when he would create scoring chances he wouldn’t shoot the puck. So we were always hounding him and it’s great that he finally gets in this position to have a great scoring opportunity and he capitalizes. It’s a confidence builder for him.”

It was the first matchup between the area rivals since January of 2011.

“It’s a great rivalry game,” Little Falls head coach Joey Hanowski said. “It’s a non-section game, so these are good for us to have learning moments.”

Brainerd took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission. The Flyers got off to a bad start as they committed a penalty 12 seconds in.

With Brainerd Warrior Steven Selisker defending goalie Rylan Gerlich prepares to stop the puck Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, against the Little Falls Flyers at Essentia Sports Center.

“Bad starts are going to kill us and they killed us tonight,” Hanowski said. “We worked hard to get it back to 2-2 and Brainerd did a nice job to win in overtime.”

Stengrim recorded his first point of the season with a goal at the 6:15 mark of the first period.

“Kalvin is a workhorse,” Borden said. “And he’s a great leader. He’s been waiting to get that first goal and waiting to break those goose eggs and get a few points on the board. It’s one of those things that when you break out of that slump and get one you start getting points in bunches. Tonight, he was due. He’s been working so hard and it’s paid off.”

The opening goal was set up by a long pass from Chad King who got the assist.

With Brainerd Warrior Alex Jones close behind, Little Falls Flyer Carter Oohoudt prepares to move the puck Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Essentia Sports Center.

With 1:21 left in the first period, John Finnegan made it 2-0 Brainerd off a Brady Johnson assist.

Little Falls responded with a power-play goal at the 2:31 mark of the second period. Matthew Cooper scored on assists from Matt Filippi and Carter Oothoudt.

Oothoudt tied the game with 1:39 left in the second period. It was a shorthanded goal for the Flyers off a turnover by the Warriors in their own zone.

“We just needed simple, hard plays to the net and that’s what happened with those two goals,” Hanowski said. “We are trying to do way too much right now and when we kept it simple we put up two goals.”

In the scoreless third period, the Warriors had a power-play chance with six minutes left in regulation.

Brainerd outshot the Flyers in every period and notched a 47-28 shot advantage total.

Little Falls goaltender Richie Varriano saved 44 shots while Brainerd’s Ryan Gerlich tallied 26.

“The win is nice because it gets us one step closer to .500,” Koop said.

Brainerd travels to Sartell while Little Falls goes to Princeton Thursday, Dec. 22.

“Right now, our focus is to freshen up on special teams and come out against Sartell and play like we did the first, third and overtime periods tonight,” Borden said. “If we can get three consistent periods we can get our season back to .500 going into the break.”

Little Falls 0 2 0 0 — 2

Brainerd 2 0 0 1 — 3

First period: Brd-Kalvin Stengrim (Chad King) 6:15 Brd-John Finnegan (Brady Johnson) 15:41

Second period: LF-Matthew Cooper (Matt Filippi, Carter Oothoudt) PPG 2:31 LF-Oothoudt SHG 15:21

Overtime: Brd-Kale Koop (Stengrim) 6:25

Shots on goal: Brd 15-11-14-6 47, LF 8-10-7-3 28

Goalies: Brd-Ryan Gerlich (26 saves); LF-Richie Varriano (44 saves)

Warriors 3, Little Falls 2 (OT)

Key: Kale Koop buries a game-winning goal for the Brainerd Warriors in overtime.

Overall: Brd 2-3, LF 3-3-1.

Next: Brainerd at Sartell 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22; Little Falls at Princeton 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

