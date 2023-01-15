Boys Hockey: Rams get the season-sweep of Warriors
Brainerd hosts Roseau Saturday, Jan. 14
We are part of The Trust Project.
BRAINERD — Holden Larson scored the lone goal for the Brainerd Warriors in their 5-1 Section 8-2A loss to the Roseau Rams Saturday, Jan. 14.
Kale Koop and Kalvin Stengrim each recorded assists on the goal.
Ryan Gerlich notched 40 saves for the Warriors.
Roseau 1 2 2 — 5
Brainerd 0 1 0 — 1
First period: R-Tanner George (Gavin Jensen, Noah Urness) 6:43
Second period: R-Jensen (Urness, Jake Kvien) 2:05, R-George (Urness, Jensen) 2:24, Brd-Holden Larson (Kale Koop, Kalvin Stengrim) 9:34
Third period: R-Preston Lundbohm (Brennen Johnson, Jake Halvorson) 0:54, R-James Jacques (Gavin Jensen, Austin Klint) 9:25
Shots on goal: Brd 25, R 45Goalies: Brd-Ryan Gerlich (40 saves); R-Atreyu Jones (24 saves)
Overall: Brd 5-7. Next: Brainerd hosts St. Michael-Albertville 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The Brainerd Warriors hosted the Section 8-2A True Team meet Saturday, Jan. 14.
Crosby-Ironton hosts Two Harbors Saturday, Jan. 14