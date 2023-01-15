Boys Hockey: Rams get the season-sweep of Warriors

BRAINERD — Holden Larson scored the lone goal for the Brainerd Warriors in their 5-1 Section 8-2A loss to the Roseau Rams Saturday, Jan. 14.

Kale Koop and Kalvin Stengrim each recorded assists on the goal.

Ryan Gerlich notched 40 saves for the Warriors.

Roseau 1 2 2 — 5

Brainerd 0 1 0 — 1

First period: R-Tanner George (Gavin Jensen, Noah Urness) 6:43

Second period: R-Jensen (Urness, Jake Kvien) 2:05, R-George (Urness, Jensen) 2:24, Brd-Holden Larson (Kale Koop, Kalvin Stengrim) 9:34

Third period: R-Preston Lundbohm (Brennen Johnson, Jake Halvorson) 0:54, R-James Jacques (Gavin Jensen, Austin Klint) 9:25

Shots on goal: Brd 25, R 45Goalies: Brd-Ryan Gerlich (40 saves); R-Atreyu Jones (24 saves)