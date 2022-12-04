Boys Hockey: Rams roar past Warriors
Brainerd at Roseau Dec. 3
We are part of The Trust Project.
ROSEAU — Brady Johnson scored two goals for the Brainerd Warriors in their 9-3 loss to the Roseau Rams Saturday, Dec. 3, in a Section 8-2A game.
John Finnegan recorded a goal and an assist in the loss.
Johnson scored a shorthanded goal to start the third period to cut the Rams lead to 3-2. Roseau then scored five unanswered goals including three power-play goals.
Brody Lund notched 33 saves in net for the Warriors.
Roseau 1 2 6 — 9
Brainerd 0 1 2 — 3
First period: R-Jake Halvorson (Jake Kvien, Noah Urness) 1:13
Second period: R-Teagan LaPlante (Brennen Johnson, Preston Lundbohm) 4:15, R-Johnson (Tanner George, Gavin Jensen) 6:45 PPG, Brd-Brady Johnson (John Finnegan, Dylan Wikoff) 16:11
Third period: Brd-Brady Johnson 2:58 SHG, R-Alex Ballard (George, Jensen) 3:37 PPG, R-Lundbohm (Halvorson, Urness) 4:55, R-Ballard (Jensen, Halvorson) 6:30, R-Jensen (George, Ballard) PPG 11:26, R-Jensen (Ballard, Kvien) 15:04 PPG, Brd-Finnegan (Kade Stengrim, Sean Engelstad) 15:57, R-Bradyn Thingvold (Urness, Logan Hedlund) 16:27
Shots on goal: Brd 23, R 42
Goalies: Brd-Brody Lund (33 saves); R-Connor Woidtke (20 saves)
Overall: Brd 0-2. Next: Brainerd hosts St. Cloud 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Annelise Baird won the Mora Pursuit to and athlete of the week honors.
Sumption earns Central Lakes Conference performer of the week
Eric Pohlkamp played for the US Junior Select Team in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario