Boys Hockey: Rams roar past Warriors

ROSEAU — Brady Johnson scored two goals for the Brainerd Warriors in their 9-3 loss to the Roseau Rams Saturday, Dec. 3, in a Section 8-2A game.

John Finnegan recorded a goal and an assist in the loss.

Johnson scored a shorthanded goal to start the third period to cut the Rams lead to 3-2. Roseau then scored five unanswered goals including three power-play goals.

Brody Lund notched 33 saves in net for the Warriors.

Roseau 1 2 6 — 9

Brainerd 0 1 2 — 3

First period: R-Jake Halvorson (Jake Kvien, Noah Urness) 1:13

Second period: R-Teagan LaPlante (Brennen Johnson, Preston Lundbohm) 4:15, R-Johnson (Tanner George, Gavin Jensen) 6:45 PPG, Brd-Brady Johnson (John Finnegan, Dylan Wikoff) 16:11

Third period: Brd-Brady Johnson 2:58 SHG, R-Alex Ballard (George, Jensen) 3:37 PPG, R-Lundbohm (Halvorson, Urness) 4:55, R-Ballard (Jensen, Halvorson) 6:30, R-Jensen (George, Ballard) PPG 11:26, R-Jensen (Ballard, Kvien) 15:04 PPG, Brd-Finnegan (Kade Stengrim, Sean Engelstad) 15:57, R-Bradyn Thingvold (Urness, Logan Hedlund) 16:27

Shots on goal: Brd 23, R 42

Goalies: Brd-Brody Lund (33 saves); R-Connor Woidtke (20 saves)