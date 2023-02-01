Boys Hockey: Sartell betters Warriors to split season series

BRAINERD — It was another second period to forget for the Brainerd Warriors Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Brainerd allowed Sartell to score three goals in the second which helped the Sabres grab a 7-3 Central Lakes Conference and Section 8-2A win at Essentia Health Sports Center.

The second-period onslaught started a minute in when Nolan Smith scored his second goal of the game to make it 3-2 Sabres.

Jack Schmitz scored his second goal of the game to make it 4-2 at the 4:28 mark and then Anothey Colatrella scored a power-play goal to give the Sabres a three-goal advantage.

Warriors head coach Howie Borden said his team self-imploded.

“You can only do so much in coaching your kids up,” he said. “We are just not able to sustain our pressure and the minute we face adversity we start self-imploding. We are staying positive as a staff and working with each individual kid, but at the end of the day it falls on what they want to do with the rest of their hockey season.”

Brainerd knocked off the Sabres in the teams’ first matchup 5-3 on Dec. 30.

Brainerd Warrior Dylan Wikoff battles for the puck with a Sartell Sabre while Warrior John Finnegan hold off another Sartell player Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at Essentia Sports Center.

In the first period, Smith ignited the scoring at the 7:57 mark. The Warriors responded quickly with a power-play goal by John Finnegan which was assisted on by Kade Stengrim and Brady Johnson.

Kale Koop gave the Warriors the lead two minutes later with a goal assisted by Adam Extrand and Sean Engelstad at the 11:42 mark of the first period.

Sartell tied it 2-2 before the end of the first period with a power-play goal by Schmitz.

The Sabres added two goals in the third period including Colatrella’s second goal which was an empty-net, shorthanded goal.

Ryan Kennedy scored a power-play goal in the third period for the Warriors at the 11:28 mark which made it 6-3 Sabres.

“I’m happy we popped a couple of power-play goals today,” Borden said. “It gives confidence that the work the guys are putting in practice on our special teams is working. We look forward to continuing that bright spot as we move forward.”

Sartell held a 37-31 shot-on-goal advantage. Brody Lund recorded 30 saves for the Warriors while Noah Hacker saved 28 shots for the Sabres.

Brainerd falls to 6-11-2 and 3-5 in the conference, while the Sabres sit atop the Central Lakes Conference standings at 8-1-1 and 13-4-1 overall.

Brainerd stays home to host Rock Ridge which is ranked in the top 10 for Class 1A Friday, Feb. 3, which is also military appreciation night.

“To have a nice home stretch for a bit is a big deal for us,” Borden said. “We are looking forward to Friday.”

Sartell 2 3 2 — 7

Brainerd 2 0 1 — 3

First period: Sar-Nolan Smith (Jack Schmitz) 7:57, Brd-John Finnegan (Kade Stengrim, Brady Johnson) PPG 9:32, Brd-Kale Koop (Adam Extrand, Sean Engelstad) 11:42, Sar-Schmitz (Smith) PPG 13:26

Second period: Sar-Smith 1:00, Sar-Schmitz (Smith, Elliott Testa) 4:28, Sar-Anthony Colatrella (Serling McCabe) PPG 8:41

Third period: Sar-Testa (Schmitz, Smith) 5:02, Brd-Ryan Kennedy (Chad King, Stengrim) PPG 11:28, Sar-Colatrella SHG ENG 15:04

Shots on goal: Brd 6-14-11 31, S 15-11-11 37

Goalies: Brd-Brody Lund (30 saves); S-Noah Hacker (28 saves)

Sartell 7, Warriors 3

Key: Sabres outscore the Warriors 5-1 in the final two periods.

Conference: Brd 3-5, Sar 8-1-1.

Overall: Brd 6-11-2, Sar 13-4-1.

Next: Brainerd hosts Rock Ridge 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

