Boys Hockey: St. Cloud skates past Warriors

ST. CLOUD — Dylan Wikoff scored on the power play for Brainerd’s only goal in their 5-1 Central Lakes Conference and Section 8-2A loss to St. Cloud Thursday, Jan. 19.

Mitch Brau and Holden Larson each earned an assist on the goal.

Brody Lund stopped 21 shots in the loss for the Warriors.

St. Cloud 2 1 2 — 5

Brainerd 1 0 0 — 1

First period: SC-Sheldon Shyiak (Andrew Cumming, Reece Gronseth) 2:51, SC-Lukas O’Donnell (Gronseth, Cumming) 10:04, Brd-Dylan Wikoff (Mitch Brau, Holden Larson) PPG 13:48

Second period: SC-Ben Eiynek (Cumming, Shyiak) 0:39

Third period: SC-Cumming (O’Donnell) 8:40, SC-Max Kiffmeyer (Jack Fitch, Connor Wavrin) 16:11

Shots on goal: Brd 20, SC 26

Goalies: Brd-Brody Lund (21 saves); SC-Ben Glaesman (19 saves)