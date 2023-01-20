STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Hockey: St. Cloud skates past Warriors

Brainerd hosts St. Cloud Jan. 19

Brainerd Warriors
Brainerd Warriors
January 19, 2023
ST. CLOUD — Dylan Wikoff scored on the power play for Brainerd’s only goal in their 5-1 Central Lakes Conference and Section 8-2A loss to St. Cloud Thursday, Jan. 19.

Mitch Brau and Holden Larson each earned an assist on the goal.

Brody Lund stopped 21 shots in the loss for the Warriors.

St. Cloud 2 1 2 — 5

Brainerd 1 0 0 — 1

First period: SC-Sheldon Shyiak (Andrew Cumming, Reece Gronseth) 2:51, SC-Lukas O’Donnell (Gronseth, Cumming) 10:04, Brd-Dylan Wikoff (Mitch Brau, Holden Larson) PPG 13:48

Second period: SC-Ben Eiynek (Cumming, Shyiak) 0:39

Third period: SC-Cumming (O’Donnell) 8:40, SC-Max Kiffmeyer (Jack Fitch, Connor Wavrin) 16:11

Shots on goal: Brd 20, SC 26

Goalies: Brd-Brody Lund (21 saves); SC-Ben Glaesman (19 saves)

Conference: Brd 2-3, SC 3-1. Overall: Brd 5-8-1, SC 5-7-1. Next: Brainerd hosts Moorhead 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

