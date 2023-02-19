Boys Hockey: Timmons goal leads Warriors to upset
The Brainerd Warriors faced St. Cloud in the Section 8-2A play-in game.
ST. CLOUD — Dylan Wikoff scored two goals to set up Martin Timmons’ game-winner at 5:51 of the third period to hand the No. 9 seeded Brainerd Warriors a 4-3 upset victory over No. 8 St. Cloud in the Section 8-2A play-in game Saturday, Feb. 18.
Chad King put Brainerd ahead early with goal 1:30 into the first period. Kale Koop assisted on the early lead.
Wikoff’s first goal came in the second period. He then tied the game 3-3 in the third of assists from Brady Johnson and John Finnegan.
Kalvin Stengrim assited on Timmon’s game winner five minutes later.
Brody Lund recorded 26 saves as St. Cloud outshot Brainerd 29-22.
St. Cloud topped Brainerd 5-2 Dec. 6 in Brainerd and 6-1 Jan. 19 in St. Cloud.
The Warriors will now face top-seeded Moorhead in the section quarterfinals.