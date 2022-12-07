Boys Hockey: Warriors drop third straight to start the season

BRAINERD — Despite a 37-27 shots-on-goal advantage, the Brainerd Warriors lost their home opener 5-2 to St. Cloud in a Central Lakes Conference game Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Essentia Health Sports Center.

St. Cloud scored two empty-net goals in the final two minutes to make it a three-goal deficit. Blake O’Hara scored the first empty netter for the Crush and Jackson Sheetz scored the other.

The game-winner was scored by Devan Finnegan in the second period. The goal was scored during a 4-on-4 stretch.

“I think we outplayed them,” Warriors head coach Howie Borden said. “Our forecheck was great tonight. We were sustaining pressure. They just capitalized on our mistakes and we didn’t capitalize on theirs. I do think we carried the weight of the game and outworked them. Unfortunately, outworking them isn’t a stat and we have to capitalize when we have the opportunities.”

Brady Johnson scored the two goals for the Warriors. The St. Michael-Albertville transfer has now scored in every game this season for his new team.

“Brady is a little buzzsaw,” Broden said. “Right now, he’s a leader and energy guy. It’s nice to have players like that who are ready to go when the puck drops.”

Johnson’s first goal tied the game at 1-1. Kade Stengrim and Chad King got assists on the first goal.

St. Cloud’s Ryan Behl scored in the first 1:36 to put the Crush ahead 1-0.

Ben Eiynck scored for St. Cloud shortly after Johnson’s goal to make it 2-1 St. Cloud.

Toward the end of the first period, Johnson tied it at 2-2 with his second goal of the period. John Finnegan and Stengrim had the assist.

Brainerd Warriors celebrate Brady Johnson's first goal Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, against Tech at Essentia Health Sports Center. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

The Warriors went 0-for-6 on the power play and failed to score on two power plays in the third period when it was still a one-goal game.

“We’ve improved on the power play from when we started the season,” Broden said. “We are creating chances. We had more shots on the power play tonight than we did against Roseau. I just think right now the guys are holding the sticks a little too tight. They are putting the added pressure on themselves. Once we get that first goal I think they will loosen the stick and have more confidence.”

Brainerd committed a penalty with five minutes left leaving the Warriors short-handed still down a goal.

Brainerd’s Braedon Manecke had a breakaway attempt to score the game-tying goal, but missed the net.

Ryan Gerlich notched 22 saves for the Warriors. St. Cloud’s Ben Glaesman stopped 35 shots.

The Warriors fall to 0-3. They have one day off before heading to Breezy Point for a matchup with area rival Northern Lakes.

“These guys are hungry,” Broden said. “Losing that rivalry last year, the guys are still angry about it. Between that and how we’ve started the season so far, I think we are ready to take it out on them on Thursday.”

St. Cloud 2 1 2 — 5

Brainerd 2 0 0 — 2

First period: SC-Ryan Behl (Jackson Sheetz) 1:36, Brd-Brady Johnson (Kade Stengrim, Chad King) 5:33, SC-Ben Eiynck (Behl, Devon Finnegan) 7:36, Brd-Johnson (John Finnegan, Kade Stengrim) 13:26

Second period: SC-Devan Finnegan (Eiynck, Behl) 8:42

Third period: SC-Blake O’Hara ENG 14:49, SC-Jackson Sheetz (Cadem Koehn) ENG 16:14

Shots on goal: Brd 13-15-9 37, SC 7-6-14 27Goalies: Brd-Ryan Gerlich (22 saves); SC-Ben Glaesman (35 saves)

St. Cloud 5, Warriors 2

Key: St. Cloud takes advantage of Warriors’ mistakes.

Conference: Brd 0-1, SC 1-0.

Overall: Brd 0-3, SC 2-0.

Next: Brainerd at Northern Lakes in Breezy Point 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

