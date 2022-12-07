Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Hockey: Warriors drop third straight to start the season

Brianerd hosts St. Cloud Tuesday, Dec. 6

Warrior Boys Hockey
Brainerd Warrior John Finnegan shoots the puck at the Tech goal Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the Essentia Health Sports Center.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Conrad Engstrom
By Conrad Engstrom
December 06, 2022 10:20 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — Despite a 37-27 shots-on-goal advantage, the Brainerd Warriors lost their home opener 5-2 to St. Cloud in a Central Lakes Conference game Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Essentia Health Sports Center.

St. Cloud scored two empty-net goals in the final two minutes to make it a three-goal deficit. Blake O’Hara scored the first empty netter for the Crush and Jackson Sheetz scored the other.

The game-winner was scored by Devan Finnegan in the second period. The goal was scored during a 4-on-4 stretch.

“I think we outplayed them,” Warriors head coach Howie Borden said. “Our forecheck was great tonight. We were sustaining pressure. They just capitalized on our mistakes and we didn’t capitalize on theirs. I do think we carried the weight of the game and outworked them. Unfortunately, outworking them isn’t a stat and we have to capitalize when we have the opportunities.”

More from Conrad
Eric Pohlkamp holding a trophy
Prep
Hockey: Pohlkamp enjoys success playing for US Junior Select Team
Eric Pohlkamp played for the US Junior Select Team in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario
December 21, 2022 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Brainerd Warrior Little Falls Flyer boys hockey
Prep
Boys Hockey: Koop’s game-winner knocks off Flyers in OT
Brainerd hosts Little Falls Tuesday, Dec. 20
December 20, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Gymnast competes in floor
Prep
Gymnastics: Warriors place 7th in Dave Maras Holiday Invite
The 2022 Dave Maras Holiday Gymnastics Invite Saturday, Dec. 17
December 18, 2022 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Cullen Kratochvil plays in the All-Star Game
Prep
Football: Pequot’s Kratochvil enjoys being an All-Star
Pequot Lakes senior linebacker enjoys playing in the 2022 All-Star game
December 17, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom

Brady Johnson scored the two goals for the Warriors. The St. Michael-Albertville transfer has now scored in every game this season for his new team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Brady is a little buzzsaw,” Broden said. “Right now, he’s a leader and energy guy. It’s nice to have players like that who are ready to go when the puck drops.”

Johnson’s first goal tied the game at 1-1. Kade Stengrim and Chad King got assists on the first goal.

St. Cloud’s Ryan Behl scored in the first 1:36 to put the Crush ahead 1-0.

Ben Eiynck scored for St. Cloud shortly after Johnson’s goal to make it 2-1 St. Cloud.

Toward the end of the first period, Johnson tied it at 2-2 with his second goal of the period. John Finnegan and Stengrim had the assist.

Warrior boys hockey
Brainerd Warriors celebrate Brady Johnson's first goal Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, against Tech at Essentia Health Sports Center.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

The Warriors went 0-for-6 on the power play and failed to score on two power plays in the third period when it was still a one-goal game.

“We’ve improved on the power play from when we started the season,” Broden said. “We are creating chances. We had more shots on the power play tonight than we did against Roseau. I just think right now the guys are holding the sticks a little too tight. They are putting the added pressure on themselves. Once we get that first goal I think they will loosen the stick and have more confidence.”

Brainerd committed a penalty with five minutes left leaving the Warriors short-handed still down a goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brainerd’s Braedon Manecke had a breakaway attempt to score the game-tying goal, but missed the net.

Ryan Gerlich notched 22 saves for the Warriors. St. Cloud’s Ben Glaesman stopped 35 shots.

The Warriors fall to 0-3. They have one day off before heading to Breezy Point for a matchup with area rival Northern Lakes.

“These guys are hungry,” Broden said. “Losing that rivalry last year, the guys are still angry about it. Between that and how we’ve started the season so far, I think we are ready to take it out on them on Thursday.”

St. Cloud 2 1 2 — 5

Brainerd 2 0 0 — 2

First period: SC-Ryan Behl (Jackson Sheetz) 1:36, Brd-Brady Johnson (Kade Stengrim, Chad King) 5:33, SC-Ben Eiynck (Behl, Devon Finnegan) 7:36, Brd-Johnson (John Finnegan, Kade Stengrim) 13:26

Second period: SC-Devan Finnegan (Eiynck, Behl) 8:42

Third period: SC-Blake O’Hara ENG 14:49, SC-Jackson Sheetz (Cadem Koehn) ENG 16:14

Shots on goal: Brd 13-15-9 37, SC 7-6-14 27Goalies: Brd-Ryan Gerlich (22 saves); SC-Ben Glaesman (35 saves)

St. Cloud 5, Warriors 2

Key: St. Cloud takes advantage of Warriors’ mistakes.
Conference: Brd 0-1, SC 1-0.
Overall: Brd 0-3, SC 2-0.
Next: Brainerd at Northern Lakes in Breezy Point 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBRAINERD WARRIORSBOYS HOCKEY
Conrad Engstrom
By Conrad Engstrom
Started at the Dispatch in June of 2019.
What to read next
Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Gymnastics: Flyers knock off LPGE
Little Falls at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Dec. 21
December 21, 2022 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Annelise Baird
Prep
Warriors Athlete of Week: Brainerd’s Baird making waves in the snow
Annelise Baird won the Mora Pursuit to and athlete of the week honors.
December 21, 2022 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Sumption_Cayden.jpg
Prep
Athletics: Sumption honored by conference
Sumption earns Central Lakes Conference performer of the week
December 21, 2022 04:47 PM
Girls Wrestling
Prep
Wrestling: Warriors wrestling sees a boom to first-year program
18 girls in grades 5-8 joined the first year of the Brainerd Warriors girls' wrestling program.
December 21, 2022 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop