Boys Hockey: Warriors get tough break in loss to Alexandria

Brainerd hosts Alexandria Feb. 16

The goalie stops the puck in front of the net.
Brainerd's Brody Lund stops the puck against Alexandria on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Conrad Engstrom
By Conrad Engstrom
February 16, 2023 10:33 PM

BRAINERD — Trailing 2-1 with four minutes, the Brainerd Warriors thought they had the equalizing goal against Alexandria in a Central Lakes Conference game Thursday, Feb. 16.

With the puck in the back of the net, the refs waved off the tying goal due to a quick whistle and there would be a faceoff in Brainerd’s offensive zone.

The Cardinals won the faceoff and scored 10 seconds later to make it 3-1, deflating the Warriors’ chances of a comeback.

The goal would be Alexandria’s first of three goals in the last four minutes to grab a 5-1 victory over the Warriors.

“The referee lost track of the puck and had a quick whistle right before our player tapped it in,” Warriors head coach Howie Borden said. “It was a frustrating call, but even if you take that out of the game the two periods before we had opportunities to put the puck in the net and we didn’t.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A penalty during Alexandria’s celebration of their third goal, put Brainerd on the penalty kill. The Cardinals took advantage with two minutes left with a goal by Jack Breitzman to make it 4-1.

Breitzman added a short-handed, empty-net goal to cap off the win for the Cardinals.

Brady Johnson started the scoring six minutes in to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead. Alexandria tied it right before the first-period intermission with a goal by Nick Peterson.

The Cardinals struck 1:32 into the second period with a goal by Gavin Olson to take their first lead.

Alexandria outshot the Warriors 31-24 with Brainerd goalie Brody Lund notching 26 saves.

It was senior night for the Warriors and senior captain Conner Erickson got to share in the spotlight pregame.

Erickson hasn’t played all the season due to a head injury he suffered while playing football. His jersey has hung behind the bench for the Warriors all season.

“It was unbelievable,” Borden said. “You can’t put that into words. Conner is a big part of our team and he was missed this year. We love and miss Conner and we are glad he was able to attend tonight’s senior night.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors play St. Cloud in the Section 8-2A play-in Saturday, Feb. 18.

“There are a lot of us who don’t agree with how the seeding process went and it is not in our favor, but you can’t change that,” Borden said. “So our focus turns to St. Cloud and the fun thing about section hockey is that it is a new season. The message to our boys tonight is to get some rest and come ready for Saturday.”

Alexandria 1 1 3 — 5

Brainerd 1 0 0 — 1

First period: Brd-Brady Johnson (John Finnegan) 5:56; Alex-Nick Peterson (Tyler Kludt, Evan Anderson) 14:01

Second period: Alex-Gavin Olson (Jack Lamski, Mason Loch) 1:32

Third period: Alex-Leonard Kompelien 13:04, Alex-Jack Breitzman (Caleb Lind) PPG 14:43, Alex-Breitzman SHG ENG 16:35

Shots on goal: Brd 4-10-10 24, Alex 9-9-13 31

Goalies: Brd-Brody Lund (26 saves); Alex-Elijah Rasmusen (23 saves)

Alexandria 5, Warriors 1

Key: Cardinals score three goals in last four minutes to bury Warriors.
Conference: Brd 5-6, Alex 7-2-1.
Overall: Brd 10-12-3, Alex 10-12-1.
Next: Brainerd at St. Cloud in the Section 8-2A play-in 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

