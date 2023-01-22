Boys Hockey: Warriors lose 6-0 to section leader Moorhead

BRAINERD — The second period was a crucial 17 minutes in the Warriors 6-0 Section 8-2A loss against the Moorhead Spuds on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The Warriors held the Moorhead Spuds at zero during the first period, spending a majority of the time in their own zone. Despite ending the period with only three shots on goal, the Warriors managed to stop the Spud’s 10 shots on goal.

The Warriors were playing defensively sound and head coach Howie Borden said they had a really good first period but the second is where the team came apart.

“We had a good first period,” Borden said. “Our Achilles’ heel this season has been the second period. We come out flat.”

Borden said their second period has consistently been their toughest this season and they reset and come out.

The second period was their toughest period during Saturday’s game for the Warriors. They gave up four goals in just over four minutes. The first goal occurred at the 5:26 mark with the Spuds’ on the power play by Garrett Lindberg, assisted by Ian Ness and Caleb Alderson.

Thirty-five seconds later, Aaron Reierson made it 2-0 with an assist by Colby Krier.

The final two goals of the second period would come 15 seconds apart in back-to-back plays by Moorhead. Aiden Dufault scored on assists from Reierson and Lindberg at the 9:22 mark in the second. Reierson then added a goal which was assisted by Colby Krier and Caleb Alderson.

Ryan Gerlich took over for Brody Lund in net after the fourth goal for the Warriors.

“This came down to the second period,” Borden said. “We just took some undisciplined penalties, too many men on the ice, penalties you never want to take. It's an undisciplined penalty. We regrouped and we challenged the guys in the third.”

Brainerd recorded 14 shots on goal, doubling the seven they had in the previous two periods combined, in the third.

“We had a pretty good competition coming into this game,” said sophomore defenseman Chad King. “We played them through our youth and we've never won a game but we just took that out of our mindset and really tried to battle back.”

Despite surviving the penalty kill with no goals scored from Moorhead, the Warriors would give up two more goals in the last three minutes of the game.

Both goals were scored by Abe Carlson.

“The biggest takeaway is that this is a beatable team,” Bordan said. “I think everyone looks at Moorhead and they shake a little bit. I don't want our team to because that team you play against puts their gear on the same way you do. They tie their skates the same way. They take their stick the same way. There's no difference.”

The Warriors play their next game on Tuesday at Grand Rapids.

“It's going to be a battle now,” King said. “ (We're) going to be fighting for it, but I think our boys are ready for it. We know what's at stake and we just need to battle our next three section games.”

Moorhead 0 4 2 — 6

Brainerd 0 0 0 — 0

Second period: M-Garrett Lindberg (Ian Ness, Caleb Alderson) PPG 5:26, M-Aaron Reierson (Colby Krier) 6:11, M-Aiden Dufault (Reierson, Lindberg) 9:22, M-Reierson (Krier, Alderson) 9:37

Third period: M-Abe Carlson (Joey Simonich) 14:09, M-Carlson (Simonich, Easton Lammers) 16:35

Shots on goal: Brd 21, M 42Goalies: Brd-Brody Lund (15 saves), Ryan Gerlich (19 saves; M-Kai Weigel (14 saves), Charlie Stenhjem (7 saves)

Overall: Brd 5-9-1. Next: Brainerd at Grand Rapids 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

SARA GUYMON may be reached at 218-855-5851 or at sara.guymon@brainerddispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter at twitter.com/Sara_Guymon.