Sports | Prep
Boys Hockey: Warriors make it a dozen against Storm

The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Sauk Rapids Jan. 5.

Kelly Humphrey
January 05, 2023 09:52 PM
SAUK RAPIDS — Kade Stengrim tallied four goals and an assist for the Brainerd Warriors as they cruised to a 12-0 Central Lakes Conference victory over the Sauk Rapids Storm Thursday, Jan. 5.

Brady Johnson, Sean Engelstad and Martin Timmons finished with two goals each for Brainerd with Johnson adding two assists.

John Finnegan recorded a goal and added four assists for the Warriors while Mitch Brau scored a goal.

Ryan Gerlich stopped all 17 shots he faced in recording his shutout as the Warriors extended their winning streak to five games and improved to 5-3.

Sauk Rapids 0 0 0 – 0

Brainerd 5 4 3 – 12

First period: B-Kade Stengrim (John Finnegan) 1:36, B-Mitch Brau 2:48, B-Kade Stengrim (Chad King) PPG 5:46, B-Martin Timmons (Kale Koop, Ryan Kennedy) 8:55, B-Sean Engelstad (John Finnegan) 11:05

Second period: B-Sean Engelstad 1:47, B-Kade Stengrim (Brady Johnson) SHG 7:00, B-Brady Johnson (Kalvin Stengrim, Dylan Wikoff) SHG 12:35, B-Kade Stengrim (John Finnegan, Brady Johnson) 16:57

Third period: B-John Finnegan (Sean Engelstad) 9:10, B-Martin Timmons (Steven Selisker) 9:48, B-Brady Johnson (Kade Stengrim, John Finnegan) 14:40

Shots on goal: Brd 43, SR 17

Goalies: Brd-Ryan Gerlich (17 saves); SR-Reed Omvig (18 saves), Zander Parker (13 saves)

Conference: Brd 2-1. Overall: Brd 5-3. Next: Brainerd hosts Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 7;15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

