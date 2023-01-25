STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Boys Hockey: Warriors play to a 3-3 tie

The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Grand Rapids Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Kelly Humphrey
January 24, 2023 09:58 PM
GRAND RAPIDS — A third-period goal from Brainerd’s Kade Stengrim tied the game at 3-3 and that’s how the Tuesday, Jan. 24, non-conference contest finished between the Warriors and Grand Rapids Thunderhawks

Stengrim was assisted by John Finnegan and Ashton Extrand. The Warriors took a 1-0 first-period lead on a goal from Brady Johnson with the assist going to Extrand.

Brainerd went ahead 2-1 in the second period on a goal from Kale Koop with assists to Kade and Kalvin Stengrim.

The Warriors were outshot 49-19. Ryan Gerlich knocked away 46 of the 49 shots he faced.

Grand Rapids 1 1 1 -- 3

Brainerd 0 2 1 -- 3

First period: B-Brady Johnson (Ashton Extrand) 3:42

Second period: GR-Blayne Mortenson (Gus Drennan) 9:28; B-Kale Koop (Kade Stengrim, Kalvin Stengrim) 16:23; GR-Drennan (Bauer Murphy, Gavin Forrest) 16:49

Third period: GR-Will Shermoen (Luke Rohloff) 13:56; B-Kade Stengrim (John Finnegan, Extrand) 15:20

Shots on goal: Brd 19, GR 49

Goalies: Brd-Ryan Gerlich (46 saves); GR-Myles Gunderson (16 saves)

Overall: Brd 5-9-2. Next: Brainerd at Fergus Falls 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

