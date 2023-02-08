Boys Hockey: Warriors put 13 goals on Cardinals in win

BRAINERD — Brainerd’s Brady Johnson tallied three goals and six assists for the Warriors as they dominated the Willmar Cardinals 13-2 in a Central Lakes Conference matchup Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Brainerd’s John Finnegan recorded two goals and five assists for the Warriors who now have three straight wins.

Kade Stengrim and Dylan Wikoff each scored twice for the Warriors.

Brody Lund registered 16 saves on 18 shots in net for Brainerd.

Willmar 1 1 0 – 2

Brainerd 5 6 2 – 13

First period: Brd-Brady Johnson (John Finnegan, Dylan Wikoff) 4:50, W-Izac Duran (Gabriel LaRue) 5:35, Brd-Kade Stengrim (Kale Koop) 5:55, Brd-Finnegan (Johnson, Wikoff) 7:05, Brd-Wikoff (Johnson, Finnegan) 12:00, Brd-Stengrim (Johnson, Chad King) 13:28 PP

Second period: Brd-Martin Timmons (Wyatt Glas) 3:11, W-Cullen Gregory (Arron Fischer) 3:41, Brd-Wikoff (Johnson, Finnegan) 5:09, Brd-Holden Larson (Mitch Brau, Timmons) 6:53, Brd-Finnegan (Johnson) 10:41 SH, Brd-Hayden Ranweiler (King, Ryan Kennedy) 12:40 PP, Brd-Chase Koop (Johnson, Glas) 16:40 PP

Third period: Brd-Johnson (Finnegan, Wikoff) 2:28, Brd-Johnson (Finnegan) 7:35

Shots on goal: Brd 39, W 18

Goalies: Brd-Brody Lund (16 saves); W-Braxton Heid (9 saves), Mason Thole (17 saves)