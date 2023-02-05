Boys Hockey: Warriors squeak past Lakers 4-3

BRAINERD — Brady Johnson scored two goals for the Brainerd Warriors in their 4-3 win over the Detroit Lakes Lakers Saturday, Feb. 4.

Johnson scored a shorthanded goal in the first period and an even-strength goal in the second period.

Martin Timmons and Kalvin Stengrim added goals for the Warriors in the third period. John Finnegan dished two assists in the win.

Ryan Gerlich stopped 22 shots in net for the Warriors.

Detroit Lakes 0 2 1 — 3

Brainerd 1 1 2 — 4

First period: Brd-Brady Johnson (John Finnegan) SHG 10:17

Second period: DL-Ben Hines (Jacob Thomas) 1:06, Brd-Johnson (Finnegan, Kade Stengrim) 2:59, DL-Hines (Easton Wahl, Jace Fields) 10:55

Third period: Brd-Martin Timmons (Carter Gustason) 2:45, Brd-Kalvin Stengrim (Kale Koop) 13:47, DL-Chase Kukowski (Fields) 15:48

Shots on goal: Brd 25, DL 33

Goalies: Brd-Ryan Gerlich (22 saves); DL-Josh Mack (29 saves)