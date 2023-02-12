Boys Hockey: Warriors tie with Bemidji

BEMIDJI — Kade Stengrim scored two goals for the Brainerd Warriors as they tied 4-4 in a Section 8-2A game against the Bemidji Lumberjacks Saturday, Feb. 11.

Stengrim scored twice in the third period. Dylan Wikoff and Ryan Kennedy added goals for the Warriors.

Ryan Gerlich notched 52 saves in net for the Warriors.

Bemidji 0 2 2 0 — 4

Brainerd 0 1 3 0 — 4

Second period: Brd-Dylan Wikoff (Brady Johnson) 8:34, Bem-Wyatt Mattfield (Peyton Neadeau, Nick Johnson) 10:21, Bem-Hunter Brodina (Briggs Knott, Noah Mannausau) 12:03

Third period: Brd-Kade Stengrim (Brady Johnson) PPG 3:00, Bem-Mannausau (Benjamin O’Leary, Mattfield) 6:04, Bem-Max Fankhanel (Peyton Neadeau PPG 11:14, Brd-Ryan Kennedy PPG 14:26, Brd-Stengrim (Kennedy) 14:26

Shots on goal: Brd 32, Bem 56

Goalies: Brd-Ryan Gerlich (52 saves); Bem-Alex Schaefer (38 saves)