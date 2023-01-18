STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Hockey: Warriors tie with STMA as Johnson faces old teammates

Brainerd hosts STMA Jan. 17

Brainerd Warrior Brady Johnson
Brainerd Warrior Brady Johnson tries to hit the puck into the St. Michael-Albertville goal Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Conrad Engstrom
By Conrad Engstrom
January 17, 2023 10:45 PM
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Warriors snapped a four-game losing streak with a 2-2 Section 8-2A tie with the St. Michael-Albertville Knights Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Trailing 2-1 heading into the third period, Kade Stengrim scored a power-play goal for the Warriors to tie it with 6:43 left in the third period.

It was Brainerd’s third power-play of the season. Ryan Kennedy dished the assist on the tying goal.

“I think in the last three games we have two power-play goals which is two-thirds of them,” Warriors head coach Howie Borden said. “It’s good that we are starting to get traction there. I think we have more to give on the power play, but our boys are finding ways to get pucks on net and try to bang it away.”

As the game went into overtime, both teams created scoring chances with Brainerd goalie Brody Lund making a glove save with eight seconds left to preserve the tie.

Lund finished with 33 saves while Owen Westerman saved 40 shots for the Knights.

“I’ve been happy with our goaltending duo,” Borden said. “Brody right now is stepping up and playing well in big games. Tonight he had some saves that a lot of goalies could not make. In the overtime, he dived across the crest to make a Superman save. Those are big time saves that you need goaltenders to make.”

For Brainerd senior and points leader Brady Johnson it was a chance to play his former team.

Warrior Mitch Brau fights for the puck.
Brainerd Warrior Mitch Brau fights for the puck with two St. Michael-Albertville Knights Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Last season as a junior for STMA, Johnson tallied 13 points with five goals and eight assists for the Knights.

“When you know everybody it’s just really exciting and the intensity is up there,” Johnson said of playing his old teammates. “All you want to do is win so every shift you are competing your hardest against your hometown buddies. It was a special game.”

Brainerd struck first with a goal at the 4:24 mark of the first period. Kale Koop scored on assists from Dylan Wikoff and Kalvin Stengrim.

It took the Knights less than a minute to respond with a goal by Tyler Jordan.

At the 1:47 mark of the first period, the Knights took the lead on a goal by Caleb Waller, who assisted on the Jordan goal in the first period.

Johnson said the power-play goal in the third period was a huge relief.

“We were just pounding all game and the chances were not popping for us,” he said. “Finally we had our opportunity and we finally put one home on the power play to get us back in the game.”

Brainerd plays Central Lakes Conference and Section 8-2A opponent St. Cloud Thursday, Jan. 19.

“When we addressed the team after the game was over, you could tell they were content but were not excited,” Borden said. “You want the win and we are chasing wins right now. We are trying to change the direction right now of where we are heading. I think we’ve shown in Section 8-2A we can compete. That’s what we believe.”

STMA 1 1 0 0 — 2

Brainerd 1 0 1 0 — 2

First period: Brd-Kale Koop (Dylan Wikoff, Kalvin Stengrim) 4:24, STMA-Tyler Jordan (Caleb Waller, Kurtis Lekatz) 5:14

Second period: STMA-Waller (Jack Johnson, Jordan) 1:47

Third period: Brd-Kade Stengrim (Ryan Kennedy) PPG 10:17

Shots on goal: Brd 13-14-10-5 42 , STMA 8-15-6-6 35

Goalies: Brd-Brody Lund (33 saves); STMA-Owen Westerman (40 saves)

Warriors 2, STMA 2

Key: Kade Stengrim scored a power-play goal to tie the game in the third period

Overall: Brd 5-7-1, STMA 1-11-1.

Next: Brainerd at St. Cloud 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

Conrad Engstrom
By Conrad Engstrom
Started at the Dispatch in June of 2019.
