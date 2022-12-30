Boys Hockey: Warriors upset Elk River with 3-2 win

BRAINERD — Senior Brody Lund saved 40 shots as the Brainerd Warriors held on to beat Elk River 3-2 in a Section 8-2A contest Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Essentia Health Sports Center.

It's a sweet victory for the Warriors and head coach Howie Borden as last year the Elks boat raced Brainerd 10-1.

“That was a downer,” Borden said of last year. “To come back this year and get a victory is a confidence booster for the team. Our goalie played extremely well tonight and it’s a confidence booster for Brody. He controlled rebounds and stopped the big shots when he had to. It’s a good victory.”

Lund said it was a team effort from the start.

“We knew they were going to come out hard,” he said. “We just had to finish the game hard.”

The Warriors got on the board in the first three minutes on a Brady Johnson goal from John Finnegan.

Johnson tried to make a pass, but it deflected off an Elk River defender's skate into the net.

The Warriors scored their second goal in a similar fashion five minutes later.

Brainerd's Holden Larson, left, and Martin Timmons go after the puck against Elk River on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Finnegan found Johnson again with Johnson trying to make a returning pass. The puck got deflected and went between the Elk River goalies’ legs for a goal.

“It’s always critical to come out hard out of the gate,” Borden said. “We watched film on Elk River and noticed that the goals on them were go to the net, greasy type goals. We knew that’s what we had to do to find the back of the net.”

Brainerd went ahead 3-0 with a goal just before the seven-minute mark of the second period.

Holden Larson scored off assists from Martin Timmons and Chad King.

Brainerd's John Finnegan shoots the puck against Elk River on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“Holden was due,” Borden said. “He’s been working really hard in practices and scoring some goals in practice. And we are seeing his confidence start to rise.”

The Elks got the goal right back with a power-play tally from Matt Reinert.

Brainerd held a 3-1 lead into the second intermission. The Elks outshot the Warriors 18-8 in the second period.

Elk River held a 14-4 shot advantage in the third period. The Elks cut the lead to one with 5:30 left on a Preston Holmes goal.

With 2:26 left, the Elks were assessed a minor penalty, so when Elk River pulled its goalie it was a 5-on-5 game.

The Warriors missed a few chances at an empty net. Lund made some last-second clutch saves to get the Warriors their third-straight win.

Brainerd's Kalvin Stengrim hits the puck against Elk River on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“Team effort, three-game win streak, it all feels good,” Lund said. “We just have to keep doing what we are doing.”

Brainerd looks to go above .500 when it travels to Sartell Friday, Dec. 30.

“Tomorrow is an opportunity for this team to be above .500 for the first time in a few years and that’s motivation,” Borden said.

Elk River 0 1 1 — 2

Brainerd 2 1 0 — 3

First period: Brd-Brady Johnson (John Finnegan) 2:48, Brd-Johnson (Finnegan) 7:53

Second period: Brd-Holden Larson (Martin Timmons, Chad King) 6:47, ER-Matt Reinert (Blake Rinehart, Kellen Anderson) PPG 8:51

Third period: ER-Preston Holmes (Reinert, Mason Schmitt) 11:27

Shots on goal: Brd 12-8-4 24, ER 10-18-14 42

Goalies: Brd-Brody Lund (40 saves); ER-Gavin Greniuk (21 saves)

Overall: Brd 3-3, ER 4-3. Next: Brainerd at Sartell 7:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30.

