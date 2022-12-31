99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Boys Hockey: Warriors win 4th in a row

Brainerd at Sartell Dec. 30

Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
December 30, 2022 10:11 PM
SARTELL — Kade Stengrim scored two goals and added an assist for the Brainerd Warriors in their 5-3 Central Lakes Conference win against Sartell Friday, Dec. 30.

The win is the Warriors fourth straight and puts them above .500 at 4-3.

Brady Johnson added a goal and an assist as did Sean Engelstad. Braedon Manecke also found the back of the net for a goal.

Brody Lund saved 24 shots for Brainerd.

Sartell 0 1 2 — 3

Brainerd 3 2 0 — 5

First period: Brd-Brady Johnson (John Finnegan) 9:35, Brd-Braedon Manecke (Holden Larson) 11:44, Brd-Sean Engelstad (Kade Stengrim) 12:34

Second period: Brd-Kade Stengrim (Brady Johnson) 1:38, Sar-Baylor Stebbins (Elliot Testa) 10:27, Brd-Kade Stengrim (Sean Engelstad)

Third period: Sar-Baylor Stebbins 2:49, Sar-A. Colatrella 9:12

Shots on goal: Brd 8-8-6 22, Sar 7-13-7 27

Goalies: Brd-Brody Lund (24 saves); Sar-Noah Hacker (17 saves)

Conference: Brd 1-1. Overall: Brd 4-3. Next: Brainerd at Sauk Rapids 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.

