Boys Hockey: Warriors’ winning streak gone after 2-1 loss to Lumberjacks

BRAINERD — Cloquet-Esko-Carlton snapped the Brainerd Warriors’ five-game winning streak Friday, Jan. 6.

Patrick Dunaiski of the Lumberjacks scored a power-play goal at the 7:18 mark of the third period which proved to be the difference.

Warriors head coach Howie Borden thought his team couldn’t quite match the Lumberjacks’ level of physicality after Thursday night’s 12-0 win over Sauk Rapids.

“It was a very emotional and frustrating game,” Borden said. “We were riding high off last night, but we weren’t being physical and weren’t getting challenged. Cloquet is a hard-working, gritty team. I don’t think we were ready for them and weren’t ready to match that physicality. We had a lot of adversity in this game because of those frustrations. It’s a hard loss after a five-game streak, but we will reset.”

Brainerd struggled again on the power play Friday and went 0-for-5.

“On the power play right now, the pressure is on us,” Borden said. “Right now, we only have one power-play goal all year and I think guys grip their sticks a little too hard and I think they put a little more pressure on themselves because they want to get that goal and they want the power-play to click.”

The Lumberjacks scored first on a Dayne Painovich goal with 3:29 left in the first period.

Seventeen seconds later, John Finnegan tied the game for Brainerd with a goal on assists from Brady Johnson and Kade Stengrim.

It was Finnegan’s seventh goal of the season along with Johnson’s ninth assist and Stengrim’s eighth.

“I thought that showed our resilience,” Borden said. “We are a bend-don’t-break team and have had to battle through adversity in four of the five games in that winning streak. I think that experience showed through in that first period to bounce back and put the puck in the back of the net.”

The second period featured no goals, but four penalties including a stretch where Brainerd had a 4-on-3 advantage.

The Lumberjacks outshot the Warriors 34-17 and recorded 10 or more shots on goal in each period.

Brody Lund recorded 32 saves for the Warriors while Logan Sickman stopped 16 shots for the Lumberjacks.

The Warriors start a busy stretch with 10 games still remaining in January. A three-game stint next week starts Tuesday, Jan. 10, on the road against Alexandria.

“January is a busy schedule for us,” Borden said. “We definitely have a lot of games built up in January. We try to keep things fun and keep things light while also keeping things competitive. This next week is no different.”

C-E-C 1 0 1 — 2

Brainerd 1 0 0 — 1

First period: CEC-Dayne Painovich (Owen Wilson) 13:31, Brd-John Finnegan (Brady Johnson, Kade Stengrim) 13:48

Third period: CEC-Patrick Dunaiski (Alex Kazel) 7:18 PPG

Shots on goal: Brd 7-5-5 17, C 11-13-10 34

Goalies: Brd-Brody Lund (32 saves); C-Logan Sickmann (16 saves)

C-E-C 2, Warriors 1

Key: Power-play goal in third period is difference for Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.

Overall: Brd 5-4, C 8-2.

Next: Brainerd at Alexandria 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

