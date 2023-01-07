99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Hockey: Warriors’ winning streak gone after 2-1 loss to Lumberjacks

Brainerd hosts C-E-C Jan. 6

Finnegan_John.JPG
John Finnegan
Conrad Engstrom
By Conrad Engstrom
January 06, 2023 10:41 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — Cloquet-Esko-Carlton snapped the Brainerd Warriors’ five-game winning streak Friday, Jan. 6.

Patrick Dunaiski of the Lumberjacks scored a power-play goal at the 7:18 mark of the third period which proved to be the difference.

Warriors head coach Howie Borden thought his team couldn’t quite match the Lumberjacks’ level of physicality after Thursday night’s 12-0 win over Sauk Rapids.

More from Conrad
Basketball players on the court.
Prep
Boys Basketball: Warriors stay perfect with win over Rocori
Brainerd hosts Rocori in boys basketball Jan. 5
January 05, 2023 10:07 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
CLC Raiders Baseball vs Ridgewater
Prep
College Baseball: Coach Voigt leaves CLC for Upper Iowa assistant job
Central Lakes College baseball head coach Brian Voigt takes assistant coach job at Upper Iowa University
January 04, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Brainerd girls basketball vs Moorhead.
Prep
Girls Basketball: Warriors prevail through stifling defense
Brainerd hosts Moorhead Tuesday, Jan. 3
January 03, 2023 09:26 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Cole Woods
Prep
Male Area Athlete of the Week: Woods buries hat trick against rival
WDC's Cole Woods senior earns area athlete of the week
December 31, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom

“It was a very emotional and frustrating game,” Borden said. “We were riding high off last night, but we weren’t being physical and weren’t getting challenged. Cloquet is a hard-working, gritty team. I don’t think we were ready for them and weren’t ready to match that physicality. We had a lot of adversity in this game because of those frustrations. It’s a hard loss after a five-game streak, but we will reset.”

Brainerd struggled again on the power play Friday and went 0-for-5.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On the power play right now, the pressure is on us,” Borden said. “Right now, we only have one power-play goal all year and I think guys grip their sticks a little too hard and I think they put a little more pressure on themselves because they want to get that goal and they want the power-play to click.”

The Lumberjacks scored first on a Dayne Painovich goal with 3:29 left in the first period.

Seventeen seconds later, John Finnegan tied the game for Brainerd with a goal on assists from Brady Johnson and Kade Stengrim.

It was Finnegan’s seventh goal of the season along with Johnson’s ninth assist and Stengrim’s eighth.

“I thought that showed our resilience,” Borden said. “We are a bend-don’t-break team and have had to battle through adversity in four of the five games in that winning streak. I think that experience showed through in that first period to bounce back and put the puck in the back of the net.”

The second period featured no goals, but four penalties including a stretch where Brainerd had a 4-on-3 advantage.

The Lumberjacks outshot the Warriors 34-17 and recorded 10 or more shots on goal in each period.

Brody Lund recorded 32 saves for the Warriors while Logan Sickman stopped 16 shots for the Lumberjacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors start a busy stretch with 10 games still remaining in January. A three-game stint next week starts Tuesday, Jan. 10, on the road against Alexandria.

“January is a busy schedule for us,” Borden said. “We definitely have a lot of games built up in January. We try to keep things fun and keep things light while also keeping things competitive. This next week is no different.”

C-E-C 1 0 1 — 2
Brainerd 1 0 0 — 1
First period: CEC-Dayne Painovich (Owen Wilson) 13:31, Brd-John Finnegan (Brady Johnson, Kade Stengrim) 13:48
Third period: CEC-Patrick Dunaiski (Alex Kazel) 7:18 PPG
Shots on goal: Brd 7-5-5 17, C 11-13-10 34
Goalies: Brd-Brody Lund (32 saves); C-Logan Sickmann (16 saves)

C-E-C 2, Warriors 1

Key: Power-play goal in third period is difference for Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.
Overall: Brd 5-4, C 8-2.
Next: Brainerd at Alexandria 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBRAINERD WARRIORSBOYS HOCKEY
Conrad Engstrom
By Conrad Engstrom
Started at the Dispatch in June of 2019.
What to read next
One wrestler slams another wrestler to the mat.
Prep
Wrestling: Flyers win 2, Warriors split
The Brainerd Warriors hosted the Little Falls Flyers and Aitkin Gobblers.
January 06, 2023 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Wolverines upend Pillager by 21
area girls basketball teams were in action
January 06, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Wrestling: Road Crew rumble to title
3 area wresting teams hit the mat Friday, Jan. 6.
January 06, 2023 10:31 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Aitkin clips Pillager by 2
Seven area boys basketball teams were in action Friday, Jan. 6.
January 06, 2023 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report