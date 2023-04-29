Boys Lacrosse: Brainerd loses home opener to Grand Rapids

BRAINERD — Grand Rapids jumped on Brainerd early and never looked back.

The Thunderhawks, led by Gavin Forrest’s five goals, scored 10 unanswered goals in the first half on their way to a 14-4 win over the Warriors Friday, April 28.

Forrest scored four goals in the first quarter to help Grand Rapids build a 6-0 lead after one quarter.

Grand Rapids’ Weston Huntley recorded two of his four goals in the second quarter. Huntley’s second goal put the Thunderhawks ahead 10-0.

With a little over a minute remaining in the first half, the Warriors got on the board when Zac Birks scored to make it 10-1 Thunderhawks at the half.

“I don’t think we were ready to play,” Brainerd head coach Adam Extrand said. “We beat this team last year twice and they were just more skilled than us and understand the game better than us right now. It’s early in the season, so we will get guys to where they need to be as we keep moving forward.”

Brainerd played better in the third quarter. After the Thunderhawks scored 49 seconds into the second half, the Warriors held Grand Rapids scoreless for the rest of the quarter.

With 4:26 left in the third quarter, Tanner Karsnia found the net for the Warriors to make it 11-2.

Huntley capped off his four-goal game with two in the fourth quarter for Grand Rapids and Forrest added his fifth goal as well.

“We just need better communication with our defenseman,” Extrand said. “First quarter, we were not talking and our goalie was not talking. Communication is crucial. When a guy gets beat we need help and if we are not talking we are not getting help.”

Brainerd found the net twice in the fourth quarter. Andrew Garding scored with 6:39 left and a minute later Cullen Davis scored with 5:41 left.

“We seemed almost disconnected from the game,” Extrand said. “I don’t know what changed in the second half. It’s early in the season and we are young so we have a lot to learn and we will get there.”

Brainerd falls to 1-2 and hosts Moorhead on Tuesday, May 2.

“We have our hands full next week,” Extrand said. “I’m hoping we show up to practice Monday and work hard. I hope guys are dialed in because if we play like this against Moorhead they’ll roll us by 20.”

Grand Rapids 6 4 1 3 — 14

Brainerd 0 1 1 2 — 4

First quarter: GR-Gavin Forrest 8:52, GR-Forrest 8:19, GR-Aidan Kilduff 4:37, GR-Forrest 2:38, GR-Forrest 1:15, GR-Zack Engeldinger 0:33

Second quarter: GR-Weston Huntley 8:06, GR-Joseph Loney 6:17, GR-Dylan Clayton 4:33, GR-Huntley 2:46, Brd-Zac Birks 1:06

Third quarter: GR-Cooper Schrapp 11:11, Brd-Tanner Karsnia 4:26

Fourth quarter: GR-Huntley 8:32, GR-Forrest 7:36, Brd-Andrew Garding 6:39, Brd-Cullen Davis 5:41, GR-Huntley 4:49

Goalies: Brd- (10 saves)

Overall: Brd 1-2. Next: Brainerd hosts Moorhead 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.