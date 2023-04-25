99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Boys Lacrosse: Brainerd rallies to top Rocori

The Brainerd Warriors faced Rocori Monday, May 24.

Connor Knight
Connor Knight
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:25 PM

COLD SPRING — Connor Knight scored all four of his goals in the third quarter as the Brainerd Warriors came back from a 3-1 halftime deficit to defeat the Rocori Spartans 8-5 in their season opener Monday, April 24.

Tanner Karsnia finished with three goals and Nicholas Boufetta scored a goal in the fourth quarter for Brainerd.

Liam Luther picked up 14 saves in goal for the Warriors as they outshot the Spartans 33-19.

ROCORI 3 0 0 2 – 5

Brainerd 1 0 5 2 – 8

Shots on goal: Brd 33, R 19

Goalies: Brd-Liam Luther (14 saves)

Overall: Brd 1-0. Next: Brainerd at St. Cloud 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

By Dispatch staff report
