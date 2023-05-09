Boys Lacrosse: Brainerd’s comeback falls short to Sartell
Brainerd hosts Sartell Monday, May 8
BRAINERD — Connor Knight scored two goals for the Brainerd Warriors in their 7-5 loss to the Sartell Sabres Monday, May 8.
Zac Birks, Tanner Karsnia and Caleb Estrada each recorded goals for the Warriors too. Liam Luther notched 16 saves in net.
Sartell 3 3 1 0 — 7
Brainerd 0 1 2 2 — 5
Second quarter: Brd-Connor Knight
Third quarter: Brd-Tanner Karsnia, Brd-Zac Birks
Fourth quarter: Brd-Knight, Brd-Caleb Estrada
Goalies: Brd-Liam Luther (16 saves)
Overall: BRD 1-6. Next: Brainerd hosts Rocori 7 p.m. Friday, May 12.
