Boys Lacrosse: Brainerd’s comeback falls short to Sartell

BRAINERD — Connor Knight scored two goals for the Brainerd Warriors in their 7-5 loss to the Sartell Sabres Monday, May 8.

Zac Birks, Tanner Karsnia and Caleb Estrada each recorded goals for the Warriors too. Liam Luther notched 16 saves in net.

Sartell 3 3 1 0 — 7

Brainerd 0 1 2 2 — 5

Second quarter: Brd-Connor Knight

Third quarter: Brd-Tanner Karsnia, Brd-Zac Birks

Fourth quarter: Brd-Knight, Brd-Caleb Estrada

Goalies: Brd-Liam Luther (16 saves)