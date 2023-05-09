99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys Lacrosse: Brainerd’s comeback falls short to Sartell

Brainerd hosts Sartell Monday, May 8

Brainerd Warriors
Brainerd Warriors
Today at 9:34 PM

BRAINERD — Connor Knight scored two goals for the Brainerd Warriors in their 7-5 loss to the Sartell Sabres Monday, May 8.

Zac Birks, Tanner Karsnia and Caleb Estrada each recorded goals for the Warriors too. Liam Luther notched 16 saves in net.

Sartell 3 3 1 0 — 7

Brainerd 0 1 2 2 — 5

Second quarter: Brd-Connor Knight

Third quarter: Brd-Tanner Karsnia, Brd-Zac Birks

Fourth quarter: Brd-Knight, Brd-Caleb Estrada

Goalies: Brd-Liam Luther (16 saves)

Overall: BRD 1-6. Next: Brainerd hosts Rocori 7 p.m. Friday, May 12.

What To Read Next
golf-32916851280.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Golf: Pequot wins at Park Rapids
May 08, 2023 10:02 PM
baseball.jpg
Prep
Area Baseball Pequot wins on walk-off double
May 08, 2023 09:50 PM
Ryan Gerlich
Prep
Boys Golf: Warriors net a 3rd-place finish in Willmar
May 08, 2023 09:47 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080221.N.BD.HazyRedSunBrainerdWaterTower3.jpg
Local
Brainerd lakes area residents should be able to breathe easy this year
May 07, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
A stack of old computers
Local
Recycling event set May 18 for government and public entities
May 07, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A flyer for Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation's 25th anniversary celebration.
Local
BLACF celebrates 25th anniversary, new hire for donor relations and communications
May 06, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
April 09, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr