99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys Lacrosse: Karsnia nets 2 goals in loss

Brainerd at Grand Rapids Monday, May 15

Tanner Karsnia
Tanner Karsnia
Kelly Humphrey
Today at 10:16 PM

GRAND RAPIDS — Tanner Karsnia netted two goals to lead the Brainerd Warriors attack in an 11-5 loss to Grand Rapids Monday, May 15.

Connor Knight and Braeden Manecke scored goals in the second quarter. Karsnia and Caleb Estrada found the net in the third quarter and Karsnia finished off the scoring for the Warriors with a fourth-quarter goal.

Liam Luther tallied 17 saves in net.

Grand Rapids 2 4 3 2 — 11

Brainerd 0 2 2 1 — 5

Second quarter: Brd-Connor Knight, Brd-Braeden Manecke

Third quarter: Brd-Tanner Karsnia, Brd-Caleb Estrada

Fourth quarter: Brd-Karsnia

Goalies: Brd-Liam Luther (17 saves)

Overall: BRD 2-7. Next: Brainerd hosts Big Lake 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18.

What To Read Next
Aitkin Gobbler Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Tennis: Aitkin drops 2 in regular season finale
May 15, 2023 10:28 PM
Lake Region Hornets Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Soccer: Hornets conclude season with loss to Fourth Baptist
May 15, 2023 10:25 PM
BD-Softball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Softball: Patriots blank Sauk Centre
May 15, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Gallery-Brainerd-Graduation-2021 (44).JPG
Local
Area graduation rates top state average
May 12, 2023 06:55 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
The Pequot Manufacturing board of directors.
Local
Pequot Manufacturing to receive 2023 Award in Philanthropy
May 14, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Kids performing in a play.
Arts and Entertainment
Harrison Elementary students perform 'The Wizard of Oz'
May 15, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
051523-glenn-mollette-stop-invasion.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Stop the invasion - before the ship sinks
May 15, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette