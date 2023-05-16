Boys Lacrosse: Karsnia nets 2 goals in loss

GRAND RAPIDS — Tanner Karsnia netted two goals to lead the Brainerd Warriors attack in an 11-5 loss to Grand Rapids Monday, May 15.

Connor Knight and Braeden Manecke scored goals in the second quarter. Karsnia and Caleb Estrada found the net in the third quarter and Karsnia finished off the scoring for the Warriors with a fourth-quarter goal.

Liam Luther tallied 17 saves in net.

Grand Rapids 2 4 3 2 — 11

Brainerd 0 2 2 1 — 5

Second quarter: Brd-Connor Knight, Brd-Braeden Manecke

Third quarter: Brd-Tanner Karsnia, Brd-Caleb Estrada

Fourth quarter: Brd-Karsnia

Goalies: Brd-Liam Luther (17 saves)