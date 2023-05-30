99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Boys Lacrosse: Warriors bounced in playoffs by Becker

Brainerd at Becker Monday, May 29

Brainerd Warriors Logo Cue Crop.jpg
Today at 8:28 PM

BECKER — Connor Knight, Zac Birks, Noah Hines, Tanner Karsnia and Gaje Germanson all scored goals for the No. 9 seed Brainerd Warriors in their 15-5 loss to the No. 8 seed Becker Bulldogs Monday, May 29, in the Section 8 play-in game.

Liam Luther notched 11 saves and the Warriors finished the season 3-11.

Becker 5 5 2 3 — 15

Brainerd 0 3 1 1 — 5

Goalies: Brd-Liam Luther (11 saves)

Overall: Brd 3-11.

