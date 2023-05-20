99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Boys Lacrosse: Warriors fall by 1

The Brainerd Warriors hosted Monticello Friday, May 19.

Tanner Karsnia
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:32 PM

BRAINERD — Tanner Karsnia registered four goals and Andrew Garding scored twice for the Brainerd Warriors in an 8-7 loss to the Monticello Magic Friday, May 19.

Zac Birks tallied Brainerd’s other goal and Liam Luther finished with 16 saves.

Monticello 2 2 1 2 1 – 8

Brainerd 0 1 4 2 0 – 7

Goalies: Brd-Liam Luther (16 saves)

Overall: BRD 3-8. Next: Brainerd hosts St. Cloud 7 p.m. Monday, May 22.

