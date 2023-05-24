99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Boys Lacrosse: Warriors fall to Sartell in regular season finale

Brainerd at Sartell Tuesday, May 23

Brainerd Warriors
Brainerd Warriors
Today at 8:44 PM

SARTELL — Gaje Germanson and Tate Ouim scored goals for Brainerd in a 14-2 loss to Sartell in the regular season finale Tuesday, May 23.

Liam Luther recorded 15 saves for the Warriors and was relieved by Eli DeRosier who notched three saves.

The Warriors finished the regular season with a 3-10 record and now moves on to the Section 8 playoffs.

Sartell 14

Brainerd 2

Goalies: Brd-Liam Luther (15 saves)/ Eli DeRosier (3 saves)

Overall: BRD 3-10. Next: Brainerd in Section 8 playoffs TBA.

