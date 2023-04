Boys Lacrosse: Warriors fall to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD — Nick Buffetta, Tatie Knapp, Jack Liebel and Zak Birks each scored goals for the Brainerd Warriors in their 13-4 loss to St. Cloud Thursday, April 27.

Gaje Germanson tallied two assists for the Warriors in the loss. Liam Luther notched 12 saves and Eli DeRosier five for Brainerd.

St. Cloud 3 5 4 1 — 13

Brainerd 1 0 2 1 — 4

First quarter: Brd-Nick Buffetta

Third quarter: Brd-Taite Knapp, Brd-Jack Liebel (Gaje Germanson)

Fourth quarter: Brd-Zak Birks (Gaje Germanson)

Goalies: Brd-Liam Luther (12 saves), Eli DeRosier (5 saves)