BRAINERD — Brainerd’s Connor Knight recorded four goals for the Warriors as they beat the Rocori Spartans 7-3 Friday, May 12.

Gaje Germanson recorded two goals, Braeden Manecke one and Liam Luther tallied nine saves for the Warriors.

Rocori 0 2 1 0 – 3

Brainerd 3 1 2 1 – 7