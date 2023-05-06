Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Boys Lacrosse: Warriors stumble at Chisago Lakes

The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Chisago Lakes Friday, May 5.

Brainerd Warriors
Brainerd Warriors
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:16 PM

CHISAGO LAKES — Liam Luther recorded 31 saves for the Brainerd Warriors as they lost 16-0 to the Chisago Lakes Wildcats Friday, May 5.

Chisago Lakes 6 4 4 2 – 16

Brainerd 0 0 0 0 – 0

Goalies: Brd-Liam Luther (31 saves)

Overall: BRD 1-5. Next: Brainerd hosts Sartell/Sauk Rapids 7 p.m. Monday, May 8.

