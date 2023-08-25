Boys Soccer: Buffalo knocks down Warriors in opener

BRAINERD — It was not the start the Brainerd Warriors envisioned Thursday, Aug. 24.

The Warriors lost to Buffalo 3-1 in a Section 8-3A contest to open their season at Adamson Field.

“The effort was there,” Warriors head coach Tom Grausam said. “Now we just need to work tactically and trust each other. We had a lot of injuries going on with our team. This is adveristy. Can they come back? It’s still early in our season. It’s a work in progress.”

The Bison grabbed an early lead with a goal by Landon Bourgoine with 26:08 remaining.

Brainerd managed to get the eqaulizer with 52 seconds left in the first half. A Buffalo foul in the 18-yard box gave Sean Engelstad a penalty kick, which he buried to make it 1-1.

“The last 10 minutes of the first half we started playing well and playing with possession,” Grausam said.

The momentum Brainerd went into halftime with left quickly as Buffalo’s Kef Tita scored five minutes into the second half.

Cayce Peterson followed with a goal two minutes later to give the Bison a 3-1 lead.

“When they got that goal within the first five minutes of the half that kind of deflated us,” Grausam said. “They got a third goal within the next 10 minutes, but as a team we have to be willing to fight back.”

Buffalo outshoted the Warriors 14-4 with Brainerd goalie Kalvin Stengrim tallying 11 saves.

“It was a stressful game for the defense,” Grausam said. “This is their first time playing together. Our forward backs are new to starting and we had eight new starters who have never played varsity before. Kalvin played a heck of a game. They could’ve scored a lot more. Kalvin kept us in the game the entire night.”

The Warriors are off Friday before hosting Rogers at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

“It’s going to be a tough team,” Grausam said. “They are an old section opponent and we have been playing them for a while. They know how we play and we know how they play. It’s just can we get our minds straight, come out and connect passes and be a little more aggressive on the ball.”

Buffalo 1 2 — 3

Brainerd 1 0 — 1

First half: Buf-Landon Bourgoine 26:08, Brd-Sean Engelstad PK 0:52Second half: Buf-Kef Tita 35:38, Buf-Cayce Peterson 33:40Shots on goal: Brd 4, Buf 14 Goalkeepers: Brd-Kalvin Stengrim (11 saves); Buf-Isaac Brandstrom (3 saves)

Brainerd's Kalvin Stengrim punts the ball in a game against Buffalo Thursday, Aug. 24, at Adamson Field. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Buffalo 3, Warriors 1

Key: Buffalo produces more chances in win over Warriors

Overall: Brd 0-1, Buf 1-0.

Next: Brainerd hosts Rogers 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

