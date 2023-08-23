Boys Soccer: Strong defense highlights 2023 Warriors

BRAINERD — With returners at each position, Brainerd Warriors head coach Tom Grausam expects his team to compete.

Now in his eighth season, Grausam led the team to a 10-4-4 record last season with a 6-2-2 record in the Central Lakes Conference. The Warriors' season ended in the Section 8-3A semifinals by a 4-3 score to the St. Michael-Albertville Knights.

“I have a lot of seniors and underclassmen that are doing very well,” Grausam said. “They worked hard in the offseason. We saw a good start in our scrimmage on Friday. We have poise. What we saw last week is that they are connected and they can read each other’s minds about where they are.”

Senior captain Kalvin Stengrim returns for his third season as goalie for the Warriors. Last season, Stengrim recorded eight clean sheets for Brainerd.

“It’s a relief for the team and the coaches to have someone with experience like Kalvin,” Grausam said. “His mindset is in the right spot. He’s been a leader and he knows the expectations. He controls the field and is our commander out there.”

Supporting Kalvin is a brand new back line. Lance Hastings, Cole Brenny, Alex Lelwica, Will Aadland and Ethan Kosloski all will play big roles as defensemen for the Warriors.

“It’s something we experience almost every year,” Grausam said of having new defenders. “Right now they are working together and gelling. It’s fun to see how they are learning to work together, especially in the early part of the season. Learning how to play with each other is huge. It’s important. It starts in the back and it grows from there. They see the field and the lanes and everything. To me, defense wins games and to have a strong back line we should do well.”

The midfield features younger players such as freshman Preston Bernander and sophomore Cole Popp. Senior captain Sean Engelstad anchors the midfield as this season will be his fourth starting on varsity.

“Sean is the voice that everyone else who is new listens to,” Grausam said. “Cole and Preston haven't been up at the varsity level. Sean has been playing that position for four years. It’s good to have a leader like Sean to assist those players. The midfield is a very important part.”

Grausam couldn’t help but laugh when asked who is going to score for the Warriors this year. Brainerd averaged 1.67 goals per game last season.

“That’s been the discussion we’ve been having for several years,” he said. “Who can put the ball in the net? Brainerd is not known for finishing and that’s one area that we really want to concentrate on. How are we going to finish and who is going to take the role?”

Senior captain Nick Holmberg and senior Charlie Pikula could fill the scoring void for the Warriors. On the outside, Brainerd starts Owen Robertson and Andrew Lofstrom.

“They are all scorers,” Grausam said. “We just hope they can put the ball in the back of the net because that’s been a consistent problem for us, but we need to be able to finish.”

Grausam called his leaders of Stengrim, Engelstad and Holmberg “the spine.” He feels the captains start what could be a strong backbone to a successful team.

“Our spine of the soccer team should do very well,” Grausam said. “We should be able to compete at a high level and that’s what we want to be able to do.”

Last season, the Warriors earned the No. 2 seed in the Section 8-3A playoffs. Brainerd opens the season with a section opponent as it hosts Buffalo Thursday, Aug. 24.

The rematch with St. Michael-Albertville is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, at Adamson Field.

“We always have a good section,” Grausam said. “Every team is competitive. You never know what team is going to show up on any given day. I know we are going to be competitive and that’s all I can ask for is to compete. We have the ability and it’s coming along nicely. I think overall, our team has good chemistry and will have fun.”

Warrior boys soccer

Head coach: Tom Grausam, eighth season

2022 finish: 6-2-2 in CLC, 10-4-4 overall

Career record: 62-41-9 (.554%)

Assistant coaches: Chad Morlock, Nick Weeks, Larry Zelenz, Michael Morford, Noah Evinger

Captains: Kalvin Stengrim, Sean Engelstad, Nick Holmberg

Warrior roster

Seniors: Sean Engelstad, Bennett Bernander, Nick Holmberg, Charlie Pikula, Kalvin Stengrim, Hunter Bergin, Lance Hasting, Grant Fendstad, Will Aadland, Spencer Porter, Hayden Roberts, Owen Brainerd

Juniors: Alex Lelwica, Cole Brenny, Hudson Juel, Ethan Kosloski,

Sophomores: Cole Popp, Andrew Lofstrom, Owen Robertson, Levi Norvold, Sawyer Riffle

Freshmen: Preston Bernander

Warrior schedule

Thursday, Aug. 24: hosts Buffalo 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26: hosts Rogers 3 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31: at Willmar 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5: hosts Fergus Falls 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7: at Alexandria 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9: hosts St. Michael-Albertville 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12: at St. Cloud Apollo 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14: hosts St. Cloud Tech 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 19: hosts Sartell 5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21: hosts Sauk Rapids 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23: at Bemidji 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 26: hosts Willmar 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28: at Moorhead 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3: hosts Alexandria 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5: at Rocori 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7: at Elk River noon

