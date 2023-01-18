Boys Swimming and Diving: Brainerd bounces Tech to remain perfect

ST. CLOUD — Cayden Sumption was up to his normal tricks as he helped the Brainerd Warriors to a 125-61 Central Lakes Conference victory over St. Cloud Tech Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Sumption teamed with Nathan Chausse, Mason Kuepers and Sam McCulley to win the 200-yard medley relay in 1:42.57. He then won the 200 individual medley in 2:11.29 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.86. He also helped the 200 free relay win as well, but with a different lineup. The foursome of Sumption, Parker Tatge, Kyler Carlson and Brooks Brichacek posted a first-place 1:36.26.

Mason Kuepers wasn’t up to his normal tricks but still got the same results. He did win the 50 freestyle by more than a second, but also won the backstroke by more than five seconds. He then teamed with Nolan Thiesse, Tatge and McCulley to win the 400 free relay.

Tatge added a win in the 100 free and Logan Kuepers captured the 500 free with a 5:18.69.

Brainerd 125, St. Cloud Tech 61

200 medley relay: 1-Brainerd (Nathan Chaussee, Cayden Sumption, Mason Kuepers, Sam McCulley) 1:42.57; 2-Brainerd (Alex Kuepers, Brenden Brichacek, Drew Haglin, Kyler Carlson)

200 freestyle: 1-Micah Davis (Tech) 1:47.88, 2-Parker Tatge (Brd) 1:53.5, 3-Logan Kuepers (Brd) 2:02.68, 4-Brooks Brichacek (Brd) 2:04.67

200 individual medley: 1-Sumption 2:11.29, 3-Drew Haglin (Brd) 2:21.51, 4-Kyler Carlson 2:21.64

50 freestyle: 1-Mason Kuepers (Brd) 22.12, 3-Thiesse 24.42, 4-McCulley 24.57

Diving: 1-Braden Lemke (Tech) 309.45, 2-Wyatt Gabrielson (Brd) 233.9, 5-Nash Gabrielson (Brd) 188.85, 6-David Herath (Brd) 158.75

100 butterfly: 1-Davis (Tech) 50.95, 2-Brenden Brichacek 59.61, 3-Chaussee 59.7, 4-Drew Haglin 1:00.68

100 freestyle: 1-Tatge 51.64, 2-McCulley 52.56, 3-Thiesse 53.66

500 freestyle: 1-Logan Kuepers 5:18.69, 2-Brooks Brichacek 5:39.55, 3-Mattson 5:46.89

200 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Sumption, Tatge, Carlson,Brooks Brichacek) 1:36.26; 2-Brainerd (Thiesse, Brenden Brichacek, Haglin, Logan Kuepers) 1:41.62

100 backstroke: 1-Mason Kuepers 54.36, 3-Chaussee 59.57, 5-Weston Thiesse (Brd) 1:06.25

100 breaststroke: 1-Sumption 1:04.86, 2-Brendon Brichacek 1:08.65, 4-Carlson 1:14.98

400 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Nolan Thiesse, Tatge, McCulley, Mason Kuepers) 3:30.21; 3-Brainerd (Logan Kuepers, Brooks Brichacek, Mattson, Chaussee) 3:47.57