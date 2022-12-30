Boys Swimming and Diving: Kuepers, Warriors enjoy eye-opening holiday invite

BRAINERD — He hadn’t competed since Dec. 8.

He was sick the entire week prior to the Warrior Holiday Invite Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Brainerd High School Aquatic Center.

He’s just really good.

Mason Kuepers set the bar high when it comes to new pool records as the Warrior boys’ competed for the first time in the new aquatic center. The senior sprinter won both the 50- and 100-yard freestyles and helped Brainerd’s 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays to first-place finishes. Those points helped the Warriors collect 546 team points and win their holiday invite by 87.5 points over second-place Buffalo.

“I’ve been motivated since last season,” Kuepers said. “I just wanted to come back and lay down some fast times. After being sick, I really wanted to come back strong, almost like the start of the season after missing so much. I don’t know if I was expecting the times I swam, but they were definitely a goal. I was shooting for them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuepers’ day started by swimming the butterfly leg of the medley relay. He teamed with Nathan Chaussee, Cayden Sumption and Sam McCulley to win the event in 1:42.00.

“Normally, I would anchor the medley, but this year, we don’t have as defined relays as we did last year so we’re just playing around and trying to figure out what works and what doesn’t work.”

Kuepers' big slash came in the 50 freestyle where he popped a winning time of 21.99 to top the field by 1.47 seconds. Prior to that win, Sumption finished third in the 200 individual medley and Parker Tatge placed second in the 200 freestyle with a 1:53.06.

“We’ve never had anyone go sub 22 before taper and seldom had anyone go 21 in the section or at state, but to go 21.99 this early in the season is huge,” Warrior head coach John Zemke said. “I just think he’s a year older and stronger and if you look at him compared to the other swimmers on the pool deck you just go ‘wow that’s a specimen.’ He’s so efficient in the water and he was telling me some things he could have done better. Hopefully, going forward we can keep him healthy. He’s been sick for a week, but you probably couldn’t tell that today.”

Kuepers wasn’t done making waves as he posted a first-place time of 48.87 to win the 100 free by more than three seconds.

The meet was well in hand prior to that win as Brainerd’s divers dominated the field with a first-place score of 233.85 from Wyatt Gabrielson followed by a sixth-place finish from Sebastian Tisdell and a seventh-place finish from Nash Gabrielson. David Herath was Brainerd’s fourth diver and he cracked the top 10 with a ninth-place finish.

The four divers scored 54 points for Brainerd.

“It was a good day,” Zemke said. “On paper, Buffalo had better seed times, but they had five meets. I had no idea where we were going to be. I knew in some of these events we would be able to compete, but in others, we’d still need to improve. Overall, winning the first boys’ meet in this pool was great. Today was great, but we also saw some things we need to fix and move around.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tatge collected his second runner-up finish in the 500 freestyle with a 5:19.13. More importantly, he split two Buffalo distance swimmers and Alex Kuepers added a sixth-place finish and Sam Mattson placed seventh.

Kuepers final event saw him leading off the 200 freestyle. Normally the anchor, or last leg of a relay, Zemke and the team of Kuepers, McCulley, Tatge and Sumption, decided to experiment with the lineup.

The move worked as Brainerd posted a 1:32.98 to win by almost four seconds.

“It was interesting," Kuepers said. "I’m not used to it. It’s kind of fun because it gives you another chance to lay down a proper time for the open 50. It was kind of exciting.”

Kuepers split for the relay was 22.14.

Nathan Chausse placed third in the backstroke with Alex Kuepers in sixth and Cayden Sumption capped his day with a first-place time of 1:03.07 in the breaststroke.

The foursome of Chausse, Nolan Thiesse, Parker Tatge and Logan Kuepers concluded the meet with a third-place showing in the 400 free relay.

“I thought Cayden and Parker had nice meets and a lot of guys had times that were where they were toward the end of last year,” Zemke said. “So we’re going to keep building on that. We also need to work on our depth and get some of these younger guys to step up more.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Team score: 1-Brainerd 546, 2-Buffalo 458.5, 3-Monticello 383.5, 4-Moorhead 288, 5-Melrose/Sauk Centre 260.5, 6-Willmar 154, 7-Bemidji 115, 8-Bloomington Kennedy 76.5

200 medley relay: 1-Brainerd (Nathan Chaussee, Cayden Sumption, Mason Kuepers, Sam McCulley) 1:42.00; 7-Brainerd (Alex Kuepers, Brenden Brichacek, Spencer Porter, Kyler Carlson) 1:52.89

200 freestyle: 1-Paul Fazen (Montivideo) 1:52.37, 2-Parker Tatge (Brd) 1:53.06, 6-Logan Kuepers (Brd) 2:01.55, 7-Nolan Thiesse 2:02.82, 9-Brooks Brichacek 2:04.97

200 individual medley: 1-Cooper Polzin (Buffalo) 2:07.39, 3-Sumption 2:08.46, 9-Carlson 2:19.86, 15-Brenden Brichacek 2:23.40, 16-Drew Haglin (Brd) 2:23.71

50 freestyle: 1-Mason Kuepers 21.99, 9-Sam McCulley 24.22, 19-Alex Kuepers 26.6, 22-Jorey Jackson (Brd) 27.42

Diving: 1-Wyatt Gabrielson (Brd) 233.85, 6-Sebastian Tisdell (Brd) 148.65, 7-Nash Gabrielson (Brd) 142.8, 9-David Herath (Brd) 126.65

100 butterfly: 1-Rylan Close (Buffalo) 54.36, 8-Drew Haglin 1:01.31, 9-Chausse 1:01.5, 13-Spencer Porter 1:03.53, 17-Payton Haglin 1:07.87

100 freestyle: 1-Mason Kuepers 48.87, 7-McCulley 52.87, 10-Thiesse 54.18, 22-Jackson 1:00.86

500 freestyle: 1-James Lemus (Buffalo) 5:12.96, 2-Tatge 5:19.13, 6-Logan Kuepers 5:34.14, 7-Sam Mattson 5:37.97, 11-Brooks Brichacek 5:43.95

200 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Mason Kuepers, McCulley, Tatge, Sumption) 1:32.98; 4-Brainerd (Carlson, Brenden Brichacek, Logan Kuepers, Thiesse) 1:40.56

100 backstroke: 1-Adam Wilwerding (Melrose/Sauk Centre) 54.79, 3-Chaussee 1:00.81, 6-Alex Kuepers 1:05.47, 9-Westin Thiesse 1:07.57, 13-Porter 1:11.04

100 breaststroke: 1-Sumption 1:03.07, 5-Brenden Brichacek 1:09.4, 10-Carlson 1:13.23, 23-Craig Coonan 1:24.53

400 freestyle relay: 1-Montivideo 3:30.15, 3-Brainerd (Chausse, Nolan Thiesse, Tatge, Logan Kuepers) 3:38.58; 7-Brainerd (Porter, Brooks Brichacek, Alex Kuepers, Westin Thiesse) 3:51.56

Next: Brainerd hosts St. Cloud Apollo 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.

JEREMY MILLSOP may be reached at 218-855-5856 or jeremy.millsop@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeremymillsop.

