Boys Swimming and Diving: Warriors dominate early and often to win True Team

BRAINERD — For the 10th time since True Team events began in 2005, the Brainerd Warriors are Section 8-2A champions.

Brainerd dominated the field to win Saturday, Jan. 14, by 91 points as the team accumulated 964 total points.

It started quickly for Brainerd as the 200-yard medley relay of Nathan Chaussee, Cayden Sumption, Mason Kuepers and Sam McCulley dropped a first-place time of 1:41.96. That was followed by sixth-, 10th- and 14th-place finishes for Brainerd.

“We talked about that and how we’ve won that medley quite a few years not only for the True Team, but also in the section meet,” Warriors head coach John Zemke said. “That really sets the tone for the rest of the meet. You swim well. You have good splits. You win it. It’s something to keep going on.

“Obviously, that’s what we did. After the medley, we just tried to build on that lead. We knew St. Michael, Buffalo and Sartell would be right there. St. Michael really moved up on us quite a bit, but we just kept building on our lead.”

The True Team format is something that we’ve always embraced.

Mason Kuepers broke his own pool records with a 21.94 to win the 50 freestyle and a 48.24 to win the 100 freestyle.

“He looked great,” Zemke said. “He started out the 200 free relay with a season-best split. Did the fly leg in the medley with a season-best time and put down season-best times in the 50 and 100 freestyles. He had a great meet. We had a lot of different highlights and he certainly had a few of them.”

Tatge recorded a third-place time of 1:52.05 in the 200 freestyle and a third-place 5:13.65 in the 500 free.

Chaussee placed third in the backstroke.

Sumption swam to a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley and won the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.43.

“Cayden is so consistent when he swims,” Zemke said. “I think it was on the (Dispatch sports podcast) that Wade (Happajoki) said “Sumption is something” and we’ve been saying that all week. He’s just been solid in all of his races. He never has a bad one. He’s just so consistent and that’s nice going into a meet because you can count on him.”

The Warriors landed all four athletes or relays in the top 15 in eight events and all four in the top 10 in the 500 free with eighth-grader Brooks Brichacek posting a 10th-place time of 5:37.3.

“We had a couple of eighth graders really step up,” Zemke said. “I don’t want to leave anybody out, but Drew Hagin is an eighth-grader who is really coming on. He was top eight in both of his events. For an eighth grader to be able to do that at True Team is something. Brooks Brichacek had a good 200 and 500. Logan Kuepers had a really nice 200 and 500. He was in the top eight in both of those events.”

Brainerd’s last team to finish for the day was the foursome of sophomore William Bauman, eighth-grader Grady Sumption, eighth-grader Henry McCulley and eighth-grader Carter Dirkes.

“It was fun because we brought up three eighth graders to fill out our D relay in the 400 free,” Zemke said. “I looked up over at those kids and they were just jacked up. They were ready to go. I wasn’t sure if they were scared or just ready, but there were some pretty intense eighth-graders. It was their first time swimming varsity ever and they came through.

“Our divers who started out the meet did very well and the rest of the team just kind of came through.”

Wyatt Gabrielson placed fourth in diving with 397.4 points. Nash Gabrielson placed 10th followed by David Herath in 11th and Sebastian Tisdell in 13th.

“We were the only team that had four divers,” Zemke said. “Wyatt’s score puts him sixth all-time on our Brainerd Top 10. All four of those guys performed very well. David Herath was also on one of our relays.”

Brainerd added another first-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay. Mason Kuepers, McCulley, Tatge and Sumption combined to post a 1:31.36. The foursome of Kyler Carlson, Nolan Thiesse, Brooks Brichacek and Logan Kuepers topped St. Michael-Albertville’s A relay to finish fifth.

“Our guys swam well,” Zemke said. “We thought it would be closer, but I’m glad it wasn’t. The True Team format is something that we’ve always embraced. We tell our kids all the time that every swimmer in every event is just as important as any other.”

Team score: 1-Brainerd 964, 2-St. Michael-Albertville 873, 3-Buffalo 764, 4-Sartell 705, 5-Elk River 691, 6-St. Cloud Tech 397

200 medley relay: 1-Brainerd (Nathan Chaussee, Cayden Sumption, Mason Kuepers, Sam McCulley) 1:41.96; 6-Brainerd (Alex Kuepers, Brenden Brichacek, Drew Haglin, Kyler Carlson) 1:50.40, 10-Brainerd (Weston Thiesse, Atreyu Marcelo, Spencer Porter, Jorey Jackson),.14-Brainerd (Andrew Adamson, Craig Coonan, David Herath, Payton Haglin)

200 freestyle: 1-Micah Davis (St. Cloud Tech) 1:45.16, 3-Parker Tatge (Brd) 1:52.05, 8-Logan Kuepers (Brd) 1:58.73, 11-Brooks Brichacek (Brd) 2:03.08, 13-Sam Mattson (Brd) 2:04.72

200 individual medley: 1-Cooper Polzin (Buffalo) 2:05.66, 2-Sumption 2:09.76, 7-Carlson 2:17.76, 8-Drew Hagin 2:18.74, 13-Brenden Brichacek 2:24.26

50 freestyle: 1-Mason Kuepers 21.94, 7-Nolan Thiesse 24:05, 9-Sam McCulley 24.48, 15-Atreyu Marcelo 25.66

Diving: 1-Braden Lemke (Tech) 471.15, 4-Wyatt Gabrielson (Brd) 397.4, 10-Nash Gabrielson (Brd) 298.75, 11-David Herath (Brd) 270.45, 13-Sebastian Tisdell (Brd) 255.6

100 butterfly: 1-Micah Davis (Tech) 51.78, 8-Drew Haglin 1:00.79, 9-Chaussee 1:01.08, 13-Porter 1:03.6, 17-Payton Haglin 1:06.62

100 freestyle: 1-Mason Kuepers 48.24, 7-McCulley 52.87, 8-Nolan Thiesse 53.11, 19-Weston Thiesse 58.58

500 freestyle: 1-Truett Carlson (Sartell) 5:04.07, 3-Tatge 5:13.65, 5-Logan Kuepers 5:22.42, 9-Mattson 5:34.25, 10-Brooks Brichacek 5:37.3

200 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Mason Kuepers, McCulley, Tatge, Sumption); 5-Brainerd (Kyler Carlson, Nolan Thiesse, Brooks Brichacek, Logan Kuepers) 1:38.15, 10-Brainerd (Jackson, Marcelo, Brenden Brichacek, Drew Haglin) 1:44.88, 13-Brainerd (Andrew Adamson, Herath, Payton Haglin, Mattson) 1:47.13

100 backstroke: 1-Simon Davis (Tech) 58.25, 3-Chaussee 59.31, 15-Weston Thiesse 1:05.57, 17-Alex Kuepers 1:05.89, 20-Porter 1:10.8

100 breaststroke: 1-Sumption 1:03.43, 6-Brenden Brichacek 1:09.53, 10-Carlson 1:12.84, 18-Marcelo 1:16.64

400 freestyle relay: 1-Sartell 3:22.01, 5-Brainerd (Chaussee, Nolan Thiesse, Tatge, Logan Kuepers); 10-Brainerd (Porter, Brooks Brichacek, Weston Thiesse, Sam Mattson) 3:47.01, 12-Brainerd (Payton Haglin, Adamson, Jackson, Alex Kuepers) 3:58.24, 14-Brainerd (William Bauman, Grady Sumption, Henry McCulley, Carter Dirkes) 4:01.77