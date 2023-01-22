Boys Swimming and Diving: Warriors finish 9th at state true team

MINNEAPOLIS — Mason Kuepers finished fifth in the 50-yard freestyle and sixth in the 100 free for the Brainerd Warriors in the Class 2A State True Team Meet Saturday, Jan. 21.

The Warriors finished ninth as a team with 1,252 points and were six points from being in seventh.

Cayden Sumption finished ninth in the 100 breaststroke and Wyatt Gabrielson placed seventh in diving.

Team Scores: 1-Minnetonka 2,274, 2-Wayzata 1,786, 3-Prior Lake 1,683, 4-Edina 1,561, 5-Chanhassen-Chaska 1,556, 6-East Ridge 1,391, 7-Eagan 1,258, 8-Lakeville South 1,255, 9-Brainerd 1,252, 10-Maple Grove 1,249.5, 11-Duluth East 1,184, 12-Stillwater 1,090.5

200 medley relay: 1-Minnetonka 1:36.15, 12-Brainerd (Nathan Chaussee, Cayden Sumption, Mason Kuepers, Sam McCulley) 1:41.52; 24-Brainerd (Alex Kuepers, Brandon Brichacek, Drew Haglin, Kyler Carlson) 1:50.42, 30-Brainerd (Weston Thiesse, Atreyu Marcello, Spencer porter, Jorey Jackson) 1:54.74, 39-Brainerd (Andrew Adamson, William Baunman, David Herath, Payton Haglin) 2:03.07

200 freestyle: 1-Grant Wodny (DE) 1:41.09, 13-Parker Tatge (Brd) 1:50.27, 31-Logan Kuepers (Brd) 1:58.37, 36-Sam Mattison (Brd) 2:03.17, 39-Brook Brichacek (Brd) 2:04.38

200 individual medley: 1-Jackson Kogler (S) 1:54.05, 26-Cayden Sumption (Brd) 2:09.92, 38-Kyler Carlson (Brd) 2:16.42, 42-Drew Haglin (Brd) 2:20.33, 45-Spencer Porter (Brd) 2:24.01

50 freestyle: 1-Neil Abrahamson (ER) 21.44, 6-Mason Kuepers (Brd) 21.86, 31-McCulley 23.97, 32-Thiesse 24.05, 40-Marcello 25.05

Diving: 1-Owen Kipp (E) 443.9, 7-Wyatt Gabrielson (Brd) 370.55, 14-Nash Gabrielson (Brd) 283.2, 16-David Herath (Brd) 260, 20-Sebastian Tisdell (Brd) 174.2

100 butterfly: 1-Kaiden Cheung (PL) 51.34, 26-Haglin 59.65, 30-Chaussee 1:00.07, 31-Brichancek 1:00.21

100 freestyle: 1-Evan Witte (Tonka) 47.12, 5-Kuepers 48.10, 24-McCulley 52.19, 33-Theisse 53.18, 46-Thiesse 57.66

500 freestyle: 1-Ethan Kosin (PL) 4:36.49, 19-Tatge 5:11.76, 25-Kuepers 5:16.62, 33-Mattison 5:37.59, 37-Brichacek 5:43.24,

200 freestyle relay: 1-Minnetonka 1:26.41, 9-Brainerd (Mason Kuepers, McCulley, Tatge, Sumption) 1:30.76; 24-Brainerd (Carlson, Thiesse, Brichacek, Logan Kuepers) 1:39.46, 29-Brainerd (Jackson, Marcello, Brichacek, Haglin) 1:42.59, 33-Brainerd (Adamson, Herath, Payton Haglin, Mattson) 1:44.77

100 backstroke: 1-Ethan Kosin (PL) 50.35, 22-Chaussee 59.39, 32-Thiesse 1:03.88, 34-Alex Kuepers 1:04.26, 46-Adamson 1:13.92

100 breaststroke: 1-Rohan D’Souza Larson (E) 57.82, 9-Sumption 1:02.86, 25-Brichaecek 1:07.66, 36-Carlson 1:10.62, 43-Marcello 1:14.05

400 freestyle relay: 1-East Ridge 3:11.32, 18-Brainerd (Parker Tatge, Nolan Thiesse, Nathan Chaussee, Logan Kuepers) 3:35.14; 30-Brainerd (Spencer Porter, Brooks Brichacek, Theisse Weston, Sam Mattson) 3:46.44, 37-Brainerd (William Barman, Grady Sumption, Henry McCulley, Carter Dirkers) 3:54.48, 38-Brainerd 3:57.08