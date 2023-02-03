Boys Swimming and Diving: Warriors finish regular season perfect

SAUK RAPIDS — Mason Kuepers won the 50- and 100-yard freestyles and helped two Brainerd Warriors relays to first as they finished the regular season perfect with a 7-0 record thanks to a 113-73 victory over the Sauk Rapids Storm Thursday, Feb. 2.

Brainerd finished 6-0 in the Central Lakes Conference for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Mason Kuepers teamed with Nathan Chaussee, Cayden Sumption and Sam McCulley to win the 200 medley relay. It was Kuepers, Sumption, Parker Tatge and McCulley winning the 200 free relay.

Sumption captured the breaststroke while Tatge won the 200 freestyle

Wyatt Gabrielson scored a 260.75 to win the diving with Nash Gabrielson in third and Sebastian Tisdell in fourth.

Chaussee won the backstroke in 58.87 followed by Weston Theisse in third and Alex Kuepers in fourth.

Brainerd 113, Sauk Rapids 73

200 medley relay: 1-Brainerd (Nathan Chaussee, Cayden Sumption, Mason Kuepers, Sam McCulley) 1:42.72; 3-Brainerd (Alex Kuepers, Brenden Brichacek, Drew Haglin, KylerCarlson) 1:52.48

200 freestyle: 1-Parker Tatge (Brd) 1:52.92, 4-Logan Kuepers (Brd) 2:01.3, 5-Brooks Brichacek (Brd) 2:01.9

200 individual medley: 1-Cash Walz (SR) 2:04.16, 2-Sumption 2:10.59, 3-Carlson 2:16.57, 5-McCulley 2:17.63

50 freestyle: 1-Mason Kuepers 22.02, 3-Spencer Porter (Brd) 24.62, 4-Nolan Thiesse (Brd) 24.78

Diving: 1-Wyatt Gabrielson (Brd) 260.75, 3-Nash Gabrielson (Brd) 194.25, 4-Sebastian Tisdell (Brd) 170.8

100 butterfly: 1-Garret Broman (SR) 59.83, 2-Brenden Brichacek 1:00.19, 3-Chaussee 1:00.45, 4-Nolan Thiesse 1:01.95

100 freestyle: 1-Mason Kuepers 47.7, 3-McCulley 52.57, 4-Porter 53.93

500 freestyle: 1-Walz 4:47.28, 2-Tatge 5:08.19, 4-Logan Kuepers 5:20.56, 6-Brooks Brichacek 5:37.26

200 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Mason Kuepers, Tatge, Sumption, McCulley) 1:32.94; 3-Brainerd (Porter, Carlson, Atreyu Marcello, Thiesse) 1:38.17

100 backstroke: 1-Chaussee 58.87, 3-Weston Thiesse (Brd) 1:04.09, 4-Alex Kuepers 1:05.31

100 breaststroke: 1-Sumption 1:04.5, 3-Brenden Brichacek 1:08.83, 4-Carlson 1:13.14

400 freestyle relay: 1-Sauk Rapids 3:30.22, 2- Brainerd (Tatge, Chausse, Porter, Thiesse) 3:40.83; 3-Brainerd (Drew Haglin, Brooks Brichacek, Sam Mattson, Logan Kuepers) 3:56.3